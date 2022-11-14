Two incumbent Chester County School Board members will retain their seats after the Nov. 8 election, and there will be some new faces on the dais as well.
Vote totals were certified last Friday by the Chester County Election Commission. District 4 incumbent board member (and current board chair) Doug Shannon successfully defended his seat against challenger Natalie Paul, pulling in 702 votes against Paul’s 460.
The School Board At Large seat was a three-candidate contest. Kena Funderburk came out as the top vote-getter with 2927 votes to former board member Bill Stringfellow’s 2424 and Steven Jackson’s 1701 votes.
The District 3 race also had three challengers. Former CCSD Maintenance Director Bob Roddey will now direct school district policy instead of carrying it out as he won the District 3 seat with 657 votes. His opponent Larry Miller carried 554 and Reid Carrico got 285 votes.
District 6 incumbent Maggie James was unopposed. She pulled in 805 votes to retain her seat.