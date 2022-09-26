A “Great Camp Meeting on the Hill’ ” was held as the members and descendants of members of Old Zion and St. Paul Halsellville held their 12th annual old Zion AME Zion Reunion/Revival/Camp Meeting on Sept. 18.

In addition to the other dedications and examples of praise and worship, Old Zion St. Paul Halsellville Cemetery Association President James “Jimmy” Wright made a Dedication of Love to the former surviving members of Old Zion AME Zion, Mrs. Nettie Simpson Calwwell Livingston, Mrs. Willie Mae Price Smith, Mrs. Rosa Franklin Wilkes, Mrs. Bernic B. Little, Mr. Havies Wilkes and Mrs. Yvonne “Wright” Cook Davis, the only surviving member of the congregation.

Trending Videos