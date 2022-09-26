A “Great Camp Meeting on the Hill’ ” was held as the members and descendants of members of Old Zion and St. Paul Halsellville held their 12th annual old Zion AME Zion Reunion/Revival/Camp Meeting on Sept. 18.
In addition to the other dedications and examples of praise and worship, Old Zion St. Paul Halsellville Cemetery Association President James “Jimmy” Wright made a Dedication of Love to the former surviving members of Old Zion AME Zion, Mrs. Nettie Simpson Calwwell Livingston, Mrs. Willie Mae Price Smith, Mrs. Rosa Franklin Wilkes, Mrs. Bernic B. Little, Mr. Havies Wilkes and Mrs. Yvonne “Wright” Cook Davis, the only surviving member of the congregation.
Wright had this to say about this year’s Reunion and revival:
‘The Reunion Fellowship was a grand occasion of worship, reflecting, memorable tribute, and fellowship. Pastor John Heath could not attend so I had the honor of presiding/orchestrating the Worship Gathering. Good faithful attendance, each attendee introduced themselves and gave a brief word of greetings, powerful and insightful moment.
A number of descendants were present. Our theme, “Lift Every Voice” was highlighted throughout the occasion, to include the singing of the anthem, LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING.We paid a moving and rich tribute Jannie; and as I noted, “her fingerprints” are all over the place [the Old Zion restoration project]! Her son, B. J. Woods and his wife of Charlotte, N.C. were in attendance, B. J. gave a reflective and memorable tribute to his mother’s life and work, especially her passionate labors and love for Old Zion!
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey and State Senator Mike Fanning were also in attendance.’
As Wright noted, there was an empty chair at the table for this year’s Reunion/Revival, because tireless volunteer and organizer Jannie Lee Price Woods passed in 2020 before the next reunion held after Covid. At the Camp Meeting, Jimmy Wright displayed a bell from the old historic St. Paul Church that Jannie helped to rescue and preserve. Wright tolled the bell in Jannie’s honor during the Camp Meeting.