The Great Falls baseball team has already punched its ticket to the Class A playoffs. Of course, they did that before the season even started.
The top four teams in every region make the postseason and only four teams in Region III-A field baseball teams. Still, first-year Coach Jimmy Jackson said he thinks his very-young roster has an opportunity to “scare some teams” by the time the playoffs begin.
So far, Great Falls is 0-4 in region play, but that has come against perennial powerhouse programs Lewisville and McBee. The two losses to the Lions last week weren’t close, but a closer look does turn up some positives. In game one, the Red Devils loaded the bases against Lewisville ace Seth Morrow. If they could have gotten one key hit in that spot, it could have changed the complexion of the game. In game two, they had a runner picked off first in the opening frame, then followed with a single and double but stranded those two runners in scoring position. Again, a timely base hit could have put Lewisville in a hole, put the pressure on them and allowed Great Falls to play loose and relaxed baseball.
“Ultimately, we just made too many mistakes to beat a team as good as Lewisville. I just wish we’d executed better on defense than we did. I’m a big pitching and defense guy,” Jackson said.
Against McBee, Great Falls lost big in game one, but went on the road and fought the Panthers “tooth and nail” Jackson said. They trailed 6-5 in the sixth, had the bases loaded with two outs and the two hole hitter coming to the plate when the umpire decided the field was too wet to continue.
“We outplayed McBee in that game, I really believe that,” he said.
However, three errors in the fifth led to that deficit that Mother Nature made stick. Of course, none of this is unexpected. Jackson scheduled tough competition out of region and is in a region with two recent state champions. He also has a very young team as evidenced by his starting lineup against Lewisville, which included six players in eighth or ninth grade. The performance at McBee demonstrates, though, that the team may lack experience but it has talent.
There are only three seniors on the roster in Caleb Hauanio, Ethan McCoy and Andrew Langley. Hauanio and McCoy have battled back from injuries to play this season and Langley is such a gamer that he pitched game two against Lewisville despite having been so sick in the days before that he lost 12 pounds. He also pitched the near win against McBee.
Alongside that group are freshmen like Kelby Brantley and Trenton Trotter and middle school players like Kolby Price. The nucleus of talent is obvious, with the JV team (which is mostly middle school players) posting a 5-3 record. To get better, Jackson said players need to embrace being on the field in the offseason. He hopes to have a lot of them playing summer ball, then he can work with them during the new open season in the fall. They need experience to sharpen their skills and, obviously, many need to mature physically. He is also looking for the group to develop a tough mentality.
“When we used to come across the river and play Great Falls (when he coached at Andrew Jackson), we knew we were in for a fight. We want to get back to that,” he said.
Jackson hopes by the time the playoffs arrive, his team is playing its best baseball of the season. He’d like to see them win this postseason or at least let some top teams know they’ve been in a fight. If the team develops the way he envisions and buys into what he and his staff are teaching, he thinks they can do even more than that in the playoffs in years to come.