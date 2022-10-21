When she was dismissed from her position as city administrator in March, Stephanie Jackson told Chester City Council they had not heard the last of her. Late last month they heard from her and her attorney.
Jackson has filed a lawsuit against the City of Chester making claims of unpaid wages, treble damages, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
Jackson, who served in the position for nearly four years, was abruptly fired March 28 on a 5-3 vote. Per the lawsuit, Jackson’s contract called for her to be paid $70,000 annually, with five vacation days and five sick days. She accrued additional time at the same rate as other full-time employees. The contract renewed every year and either party had the ability to voluntarily terminate the contract as long as they provided 90 days written notice to the other party. The lawsuit claims Jackson did not commit any illegal, immoral or unethical act and “always met or exceeded what was expected of her.” The firing came “without warning, notice or an opportunity to be heard” and was done without cause.
“The City terminated Ms. Jackson effective immediately and failed to provide Ms. Jackson with 90 days written notice as per her contract with the City,” the lawsuit says.
Jackson claims she racked up 302 hours of paid time off and has not been paid for that time by the City or her due wages for 90 days following her termination.
“Consequently Ms. Jackson had no choice but to retain an attorney and file this lawsuit.”
Just after she was fired, Jackson held forth despite the meeting being gaveled into adjournment and mentioned numerous department head openings the City had for long periods of time during her tenure. At the time, she said the Council had done “a disservice” to both she and the City as a whole by not filling them and having take on the jobs. That is also mentioned in her complaint.
“During her employment the City had vacancies in the following position: human resources manager, finance director, municipal clerk and administrative assistant,” the lawsuit reads. “Instead of hiring employees to fill these positions, Council member instructed Ms. Jackson that she was expected to perform the duties in the vacant positions in addition to performing the job duties of City Administrator.”
Jackson claims that left her doing the work of five employees, which led to her working late nights and weekends. Members of the Council “indicated that (she) would receive additional compensation for performing the jobs,” Jackson claims, but says that never happened.
In addition to the five jobs she alleges she was already doing, Jackson claims she worked on grants, in helping to oversee the renovation and opening of the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center, in booking travel to conferences for members of the Council and in doing work on audits.
“Under Mrs. Jackson’s leadership, the City’s audit reports were improved and eventually led to clean and unqualified audit reports,” the lawsuit says.
After she was terminated, the City brought in former Administrator Ed Driggers on a part-time basis. The suit says both that Driggers is paid more than she was (while his agreement only mandates that he work 10-20 hours per week) and that the City brought in interim finance and HR heads to assist him. By working so many positions, Jackson said she “conferred a benefit on the City and the City knowingly accepted.” The benefit “is measurable” by the wages that the City is currently paying people to do the work she was essentially expected to do for no additional pay.
The causes of action quote state law that requires employees to be paid wages due upon separation from an employer including vacation, holiday and sick leave. Failure to pay within the allotted time (30 days) allows an employee to recoup up to three times the full amount owed, plus costs and reasonable attorneys fees. Further, the suit claims the City acted “in bad faith” by not paying her for the 90-day period after her termination, costing her lost income and causing other damages. She claims to have attempted to collect the money due her repeatedly but to no avail. She claims she was required to do additional duties for which she was not paid, thus “unjustly enriching” the City.
Jackson asks the Court to for declaratory judgment that the City violated state law, breached her contract and enjoyed unjust enrichment. She is requesting actual damages, unpaid wages, treble damages, punitive damages, prejudgment interest, attorneys fees and any other relief as the Court deems just and equitable.
Upon her firing on March 28, there was very little public discussion by Chester City Council about the reasons for Jackson’s termination. There was a mention about the appearance of the City, which had been an ongoing complaint for some time by members of the Council. Her firing also came just a few weeks after several employees joined a lawsuit against the City alleging that money was being withheld from the paychecks of police and fire employees but not deposited into the State retirement system…nor was the City depositing its required match into the system. The suit alleges that employees were given incorrect records, that their money was spent on purposes not related to their retirement and that their service time towards retirement was impacted as a result. Jackson was not named individually in the suit. In the seven months since her firing, there has been discussion that the Council voted for vacant positions to be posted and that Jackson simply failed to do so.
Jackson is requesting a jury trial.