AGEE ADDRESSES COUNCIL

District 1 Chester County Councilmember-Elect John Agee addressed Richburg Town Council at their October meeting, just as he has been doing since he won the primary for the District 1 seat. Agee promised the council and his Richburg area constituents, “I’m going to be here.”

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

For many years, retired Richburg Fire Chief John Agee was there for his firefighters; on Monday night Chester County Councilmember-Elect John Agee told his Richburg area constituents ‘I’m going to be here.’

Agee, who has no opposition in the Nov. 8 general election for the District 1 County Council seat currently held by Brad Jordan, began reporting to his constituents through a report to the Richburg Town Council back when he was one of two candidates in a primary for the District 1 seta. Agee defeated opponent Nate Smith to secure the election.

