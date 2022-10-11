For many years, retired Richburg Fire Chief John Agee was there for his firefighters; on Monday night Chester County Councilmember-Elect John Agee told his Richburg area constituents ‘I’m going to be here.’
Agee, who has no opposition in the Nov. 8 general election for the District 1 County Council seat currently held by Brad Jordan, began reporting to his constituents through a report to the Richburg Town Council back when he was one of two candidates in a primary for the District 1 seta. Agee defeated opponent Nate Smith to secure the election.
Agee’s report is now a regular item on the Town Council’s monthly agenda. He is present, except when he attends meeting of Chester County Council so he is aware of any issues the county is dealing with.
During his report to council at their October meeting, Agee told them that county council is in the process of looking at housing developments coming into the county, especially planned development types. They are also considering on how to lessen the impact of new housing developments on county infrastructure (services like public safety and road improvements) by means of one or two fees: impact fees or developer fees.
“The impact fee is put on houses, and for example if you build a house in Fort Mill, you pay a certain amount of money, and that money stays right here,” Agee said, tapping the table for emphasis.
“If you don’t put impact fees on but instead put developer fees on, it’s the same money, but that money can be accessed by people in different parts of the county and taken out ad spent wherever they want to spend it,” he said.
Agee offered an example where he said that Richburg Fire Department was scheduled to get a new fire trucks that was supposed to be authorized at a recent meeting of the Chester County Rural Fire Commission, but Agee charged that after the commission came back from an executive session back into open session the fire department did not get the fire truck they were scheduled to get. Agee said the commission plans to spend about $1.5 million to purchase three fire trucks, “and none of them are going to come to Richburg.” Agee charged that the majority of the money that will pay for these fire trucks will come from the Richburg, Fort Lawn, Edgemoor and Landsford areas.
“We are going to keep fighting this, so that we get what we’re supposed to have and our money is not used to pay for other stuff. That has got to stop.”
Agee said, “We have got to work together and stand up and see if we can figure out how to get our money. I don’t know if previous county council members have ever darkened the door of the Richburg Town Council. I’m going to be here. I don’t thin there’s anyone in this town that doesn’t feel comfortable coming up to me and talking about issues,” he said.
He said working with the officials of the town, they have to figure out how the area can get their share of the money (coming as a result of these new developments) to stay in the Richburg area, and in the Lewisville school attendance area as well.
“If you will bear with me, we’re going to try and accomplish that,” he said.
Agee promised to be at every Richburg Town Council meeting, and he said he would continue that even after he is elected to Chester County Council.
Following the meeting, Agee said that he felt it was important to report to report to Town Council and his soon-to-be constituents, “because they are citizens of Chester County. They pay taxes just like I do, living in the county. I believe that Fort Lawn and Richburg have been ignored, treated like they don’t exist. I might not be but one vote on county council, but I’m not going to put up with that,” he said.