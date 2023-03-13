When he was 18 years old, John Hayes saw the movie The Ten Commandments through a small window at the Falls Theater in Great Falls. That was better than many other black residents of the town, who were not allowed in the movie theater.
Hired after he graduated high school from the long-since-closed Elizabeth Heights High School, Hayes served as the projectionist for the all-white movie theater for three years before being drafted into the Army, first as an artilleryman, later after he developed hearing trouble, as a telephone lineman.
Hayes said he felt his story would be of interest to people because his history is part of the history of Great Falls. He was the second black projectionist who worked at the Falls Theater. He was hired after the first projectionist was drafted in the pre-Vietnam era.
“I was the projectionist when The Ten Commandments first came out,” he said. Hayes reckons he was about 18 years old when he worked in the projectionist booth at the Falls Theater for about $30 a week.
He said the movie theater was in the downtown area, across from where the Great Falls Post Office is now.
Hayes explained that to run the movie projector, the projectionist had to load a reel with the first part of the film on one metal reel, making sure that the excess that had gone through the projector was taken up on a second reel. Projectionists had to be ready and had to be quick to change out the “first reel” of the movie with the second reel containing the second part of the film. The film is passed before the light of a carbon arc lamp that produced light by electricity. The film frames were projected onto the screen in the theater’s auditorium. The projectionist knew it was time to switch the movie to the second reel when he saw a brief dot or flash on the movie, put on there by the film creators for just that purpose.
From his perch in the projectionist’s booth, Hayes saw three years of movies, but none left as vivid an imprint on his memory as Cecil B. DeMille’s two-reel Biblical epic.
“I remember the movie vividly, because I let the reel run out once. I was sitting there all amazed at this movie, and the screen goes dark and everybody started hollering. I had to jump up and get the thing started again,” he laughs. “That was the only time that I had ever done that, but that movie was so engrossing and so real,” he said.
The irony of the Falls Theater showing a movie about how the Israelites came out of slavery and overcame their bondage, while those whose ancestors were slaves were not allowed to see it, was not lost on Hayes in later years.
“This was about 1957, and at that time, the blacks couldn’t go to the theater. Chester had a theater the blacks could attend, but there was nothing here,” Hayes recalled.
“That was time that it was back then, that was just the way it was,” Hayes said. “That was the status quo, that as black people, we just weren’t welcome at that particular time in the country, especially here in the South,” he said.
After he got out of the Army, John and his bride, Cleo (they’ve been married since 1960) went to live in New Jersey for 15 years before coming back to Great Falls in 1977. He worked in a barrel manufacturing plant and as a trucking business owner and an over-the-road truck driver. He boasts of having been in every state in the Continental U.S. except North Dakota and Washington State. After he stopped driving for a living, Hayes kept busy installing audio-visual systems for churches in the area.
John Hayes just recently celebrated his 87th birthday on March 5, but he hasn’t always been doing that. It was on a cruise a few years ago when he had to produce his birth certificate and learned that his birthday was not on March 20th as he always celebrated it, but was instead of March 5th.
“I had been celebrating my birthday on March 20th for many years. We went on a cruise and they had to see my birth certificate. When I got the birth certificate, my birthday was on March 5th. Even my name was different: on the birth certificate, my name was Mose Barber…I found that out.
“I had been calling myself John Henry Hayes until that time,” he said.
Hayes explained many blacks were delivered by midwives, and many of them could not read or write, so everyone called him by the name and wrote down the name that they thought they heard. There were no written family records kept, he said.
“My grandfather changed my name to John Henry Hayes – I was only two years old when that happened. At that time my mom had married another man named Hayes. I was born out of wedlock and my name was Mose Barber, that was my father’s name,” he said.
Hayes said when he discovered this, “it was a shock, for sure. I wondered what happened. I found out I was kin to some Barber relatives in Great Falls. We knew some of them before we knew I was kin to them. Then when I got to researching this, everyone said ‘we knew who you were.’ They were telling me who I was before I even knew it,” he said.