When he was 18 years old, John Hayes saw the movie The Ten Commandments through a small window at the Falls Theater in Great Falls. That was better than many other black residents of the town, who were not allowed in the movie theater.

Hired after he graduated high school from the long-since-closed Elizabeth Heights High School, Hayes served as the projectionist for the all-white movie theater for three years before being drafted into the Army, first as an artilleryman, later after he developed hearing trouble, as a telephone lineman.

Trending Videos