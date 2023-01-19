MCCREE PIC

Attorneys and supporters announced a civil suit in the death of Ariane McCree in front of the Chester County Courthouse in 2020.

 FILE PHOTO

As they argued their cases, both sides of the civil suit filed over the death of Ariane McCree painted vastly different pictures of what led up to his 2019 death.

McCree was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of the Chester Walmart in November of 2019. After being detained for shoplifting, he bull-rushed an officer in the store’s loss prevention office, fled the store and continued to run before allegedly fetching a gun from his car. An officer (Justin Baker) who was called to the scene to pick him up on the shoplifting charge ultimately encountered McCree in the parking lot, shot him, took his gun, then applied pressure to a chest wound until EMS arrived. McCree died shortly thereafter. The office of State Attorney General Alan Wilson absolved Baker and other officers entirely, saying they acted in defense of themselves and the public, but the McCree estate filed a civil suit against Baker and Officer Nick Harris, Walmart and the City of Chester (for whom the two officers worked).

