A hearing on the motions for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by citizens against Chester County and the developers of the proposed Cheswick Planned Development project was held this week in the Court of Common Pleas but no decisions were made on the motions.
In September of 2021, Chester County, the Cheswick subdivision developer and the land acquisition firm were all named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by three owners of land adjacent to the proposed Planned Development.
The landowners, William Russell Bedenbaugh, William C. Gladden, III and Roger Dale Holmes, filed a lawsuit in September against Chester County, developer JDSI, LLC and Kirkpatrick Acquisitions LLC. Both JDSI and Kirkpatrick Acquisitions own property that is being collectively designated as the Cheswick property.
The JDSI property was originally zoned R-2 Rural Two and the Kirkpatrick property was originally rezoned RS-1 Single Family Residential.
JDSI submitted applications to rezone the JDSI Property and the Kirkpatrick Property (known collectively as the “Cheswick Property”) into a single PD-Planned Development District (“PD”) zoning classification. Chester County Council approved the third reading of the ordinance changing the zoning classification to PD.
The PD zoning applications for the Cheswick Property contain no descriptive statement those requirements of the Zoning Code and ‘fails to include many of the elements mandated by the Zoning Code.’
The suit also claims the multi-family use and residential density in the Cheswick zoning plan are not consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan. Further the densities allowed in the Cheswick plan are not consistent with the county’s Gateway District Master Plan. Further the plaintiffs claimed, ‘the Cheswick PD Zoning does not establish a mixed-use development,’ and ‘does not result in any improved design, character or quality of any new mixed-use development,’ or ‘does not include or provide for compatible commercial uses, shopping centers, office parks or mixed-used developments.’
In approving the Cheswick PD Zoning, Chester County’s actions are ‘contrary to law, arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and unjust,’ the suit says.
The lawsuit says the only reason for the Cheswick zoning was to increase the allowable residential density on the property.
In their motion for summary judgment, the defendants JDSI and Kirkpatrick argue that Planned development districts (PD) are specifically sanctioned under the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Enabling Act (“Enabling Act”) and that ‘Nothing in the Enabling Act requires a particular mix of uses, or mandates what uses be included in what percentages in order to constitute a valid PD. The PD specifically can contain a mix of different housing types and densities in a unified site design that would not otherwise be allowed in existing districts.’
The defendants also argue that ‘The Rezoning also meets the definition of a PD under the CCZO (Chester County Zoning Ordinance).’
In asking for the summary judgment, the defendants state, ‘Plaintiffs’ objection to the development plans set forth in the Rezoning do not establish any grounds to overturn the County’s actions. The Rezoning was accomplished pursuant to the requirements of the CCZO and the Enabling Act and consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and Gateway Master Plan. Summary judgment as to Plaintiffs’ claim is therefore appropriate.’
In their own motion for summary judgment, the plaintiffs argue ‘The Cheswick PD Zoning is a residential development. There is no mixed use of residential dwellings along with compatible commercial components as required by state law and as required by the Chester Zoning Ordinance. The State Enabling Act allowing PDs defines a “planned development district” as a “development project comprised of housing of different types and densities and of compatible commercial uses, or shopping centers, office parks, and mixed-use developments...’
Circuit Judge J. Derham Cole heard the motions for summary judgment from both citizens and the developers of the Cheswick Planned Development (PD) this week but as of press time, had not handed down any rulings on the motions.