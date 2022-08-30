A hearing on the motions for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by citizens against Chester County and the developers of the proposed Cheswick Planned Development project was held this week in the Court of Common Pleas but no decisions were made on the motions.

In September of 2021, Chester County, the Cheswick subdivision developer and the land acquisition firm were all named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by three owners of land adjacent to the proposed Planned Development.

Trending Videos