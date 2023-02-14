All but one of the defendants in the Ariane McCree civil suit have been awarded summary judgments and all federal civil rights violation allegations against them have been dismissed.
McCree was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of the Chester Walmart in November of 2019. After being detained for shoplifting, he bull-rushed an officer in the store’s loss prevention office, fled the store and continued to run before allegedly fetching a gun from his car. An officer (Justin Baker) who was called to the scene to pick him up on the shoplifting charge ultimately encountered McCree in the parking lot, shot him, took his gun, then applied pressure to a chest wound until EMS arrived. McCree died shortly thereafter. The office of State Attorney General Alan Wilson absolved Baker and other officers entirely, saying they acted in defense of themselves and the public, but the McCree estate filed a civil suit against Baker and Officer Nick Harris (the first officer to fire shots at McCree), Walmart and the City of Chester (for whom the two officers worked).
Judge Joseph Anderson presided over a hearing in January to consider motions for summary judgment in favor of the defendants. Attorney Colin Ram, representing the McCree estate, argued in favor of a jury trial on all alleged civil rights violations. He said McCree did not shoplift a lock set. After telling the cashier “put it on my tab,” he intended to return later and pay for it and he did come back to the store later that morning. He noted the cashier had been reprimanded before for not charging customers for items. His arrest was illegal and therefore he was entitled to protest and to flee the loss prevention office.
Ram said McCree would not have been able to open a car door, retrieve a gun and then brandish it while handcuffed. In fact, he claimed McCree did not have a gun at all and that one was planted on him after he was shot. He pointed to inconsistent testimony from the officers and onlookers who he suggested had been “coached” by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Baker was not on scene for the arrest or initial escape by McCree. His attorney (Daniel Plyler) argued his only frame of reference was what he heard on the radio as he drove to Walmart to pick up McCree on a shoplifting charge. What he heard included that McCree had escaped officers and fled on foot, “shots fired” and “he’s got a gun.” Plyler said it was obvious from body camera footage that McCree was holding a gun over his hip and that there was “zero evidence (Baker) planted the gun.” The gun belonged to McCree and had his DNA on the trigger, Plyler said.
Andrew Lindeman, representing Harris, also argued no credible evidence was ever presented to back the planted gun theory (it was counter to all presented evidence, he said) and asked why it would be rational for a police officer to even plant a loaded gun on a dangerous subject anyway. The attorney for Walmart primarily emphasized that the store did not arrest McCree or direct police to do so. They showed police evidence of McCree’s shoplifting and the police decided to make the arrest themselves. An attorney for the City of Chester said the City could not be found liable for McCree’s death because his arrest in and of itself did not kill McCree. While the first officer that encountered McCree in the store did not have the power to arrest him (he was not certified), he didn’t actually arrest him. He placed the cuffs on him but did so at the direction of Harris, his supervisor.
Last August, a federal magistrate authored an opinion in favor of granting summary judgment to the defendants in the case. For the most part, Anderson agreed with that opinion.
“This Court finds the magistrate judge’s recommendations fairly and accurately summarizes the facts and applies the correct principles of law. Accordingly, this Court adopts the report and recommendations in all regards,” Anderson wrote.
The McCree estate argued that there was no probable cause to make an arrest for shoplifting. Anderson wrote, though, that a law enforcement officer has probable cause to make a warrantless arrest where the totality of facts and circumstances known to the officer at the time would lead a reasonable officer to believe a criminal offense had been committed. Harris knew McCree left the store with an item he did not pay for and was subsequently identified by another officer on surveillance footage. McCree admitted that he took the door lock set and then attempted to pay for it with cash.
“The report concludes this information is sufficient to lead a reasonable officer, such as Harris, to believe that McCree intended to take the door lock set without paying for it which is a misdemeanor under South Carolina law,” Anderson wrote.
While McCree may have believed he could pay for the lock set later, that does not create a question of fact as to whether or not probable cause to arrest then existed, Anderson wrote. His ruling also states it is clear from surveillance footage that the cashier asked for payment and that the possible disciplinary history of the cashier doesn’t come into play because the plaintiffs do not “connect the dots between the cashier’s failure to notify McCree and Harris’ determination of whether he had probable cause to arrest McCree.”
The civil suit also contained a claim of excessive force against Harris and Baker, alleging their shooting of McCree violated his Fourth Amendment rights from unreasonable searches and seizures. The magistrate’s report found their use of force reasonable because, “the undisputed facts in the record demonstrate a reasonable officer in their respective situations would have believed McCree posed a threat to their lives or the lives of bystanders.” The plaintiff argued the testimony of Harris was unreliable because of his purported memory issues, but Anderson said that alone does not create a “genuine issue of material fact “ as to whether the use of deadly force was reasonable, with conflicting statements from Harris outweighed by other evidence.
The plaintiffs argued the gun in question did not actually belong to McCree. Anderson said to follow this line of thinking, he would have to assume SLED’s investigative report is false. Records indicate McCree put the gun on layaway at a Rock Hill pawnshop in 2016. On top of that, Anderson said the body camera footage clearly shows a gun being taken from his person after he was shot and later tests turned up his DNA on the gun, including on the trigger.
Anderson also overruled an assertion that the only evidence supporting Baker’s testimony that McCree threatened him with a gun was his own testimony.
“After reviewing the body camera footage multiple times including the still frame shots during the hearing, the Court finds McCree was holding a gun while walking towards Baker and refusing his commands. McCree does not stop walking until he falls to the ground with a gun on his person, which was later determined to be loaded. Based on this video evidence, no reasonable jury could conclude that McCree did not pose a threat to Baker at the time he used deadly force to subdue McCree,” Anderson wrote.
The judge also disregarded the idea that the gun was planted on McCree calling that theory “convoluted” and “without evidentiary support.” Other arguments overruled by Anderson include ones dealing with bystander liability, conflicting witness statements, Baker’s testimony conflicting with audio evidence, law enforcement improperly instructing Baker on how to answer questions and assessment of officer credibility. Even if the two officers had violated McCree’s Fourth Amendment rights, Anderson found the two would be protected by qualified immunity. Since plaintiffs failed to prove McCree’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated, Walmart, as a corporation, bears no corporate liability either.
“Thus, Defendants Nicholas Harris, Justin M. Baker, Walmart Stores, East L.P. and Walmart, Inc’s motions for summary judgment are granted as to plaintiff’s federal civil rights…which are hereby dismissed. Further, Defendant City of Chester’s motion for summary judgment is denied,” Anderson wrote.
Remaining state law claims for false arrest or false imprisonment, negligence, gross negligence and wrongful death are all remanded to the Court of Common Pleas for Chester County as are claims against the City for negligent hiring, supervision and retention.