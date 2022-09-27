When I was young and did something dumb just because I saw someone else do it, a responsible adult would invariably hit me with the following.
“If someone else jumped of a bridge, would you do it too?”
Last week, I saw a news bulletin that made me do a double take and then led me to suspect I was reading something from a parody site. Sadly, though, the federal government actually did issue a warning urging people not to cook chicken in Nyquil. Really. So many people were apparently using a cold medicine as a meat marinade, someone in Washington D.C. felt the need to announce that doing so was a bad idea.
“This can harm people and even cause death,” someone from the Food and Drug Administration announced.
They left off “and it will taste really nasty,” but that isn’t the point. Also, just because it is red doesn’t mean it’s barbecue sauce, but that really isn’t the point either. Someone on TikTok posted a video, I guess, of themselves eating gross Nyquil chicken and then challenged other people to do the same. Now, common sense and logic would indicate that cooking medicine is dumb and dangerous and that plopping meat in it is going to taste like failure and sweaty socks, but that one guy did it and now other people feel compelled to do the same thing. This is the same sheep-like mentality that had people eating detergent pods a few years ago.
“But, like, it got lots of likes.”
Right. It like got likes. I would totally poison myself for enough thumbs up or clicks.
How dumb and outlandish would an online challenge have to be before people went, “no, I think I’ll sit that one out.”
Did you ever mix vinegar and baking soda when you were a kid? It makes some chemical reaction that causes it to fizz and foam and overflow whatever container it is in. I guess it’s almost a mini-explosion. So, let’s get someone to make a video of themselves packing baking soda into their nostrils with a candy cane then squirting vinegar into their nose with a water pistol.
“OK guys, I’m throwing down the gauntlet on the exploding nose challenge. I packed a whole box of Arm and Hammer into my nostrils with a candy cane.”
“Why did you use a candy cane?”
“You are not supposed to ask questions, bro. You just do what I do. Anyway, I got a Super Soaker full of vinegar and put the business end right in my schnozz.”
“What happened?”
“DUDE, I already said no questions. Anyway, it kind of tickled at first. It was all fizzy and junk. Then it hurt, then my sinuses exploded and one of my eyeballs popped out. My sense of smell is wrecked, my face is swollen and I wear a pirate patch on my eye now. So yeah, it’s your turn America.”
The thing is, that isn’t stupid enough to sound like a thing that might not actually happen. Sure it makes no sense and sure it’s dumb and sure the guy’s face exploded, but he got a lot of attention, so other people will try too. But they won’t get as much attention as the first guy, so the stunts get bigger and dumber and before you know it folks are standing around the grill with plate full yard bird and a big medicine bottle. Maybe too many people want attention or maybe there aren’t as many responsible adults as there used to be. I just hope no one decides to make a video about jumping off a bridge.