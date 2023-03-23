The following jurors have been summoned for General Sessions Court the week of Monday, April 3, 2023. All jurors MUST call 803-377-1562 on Friday, March 31, 2023 after 6 p.m. to check their reporting status BEFORE coming to the courthouse. Jurors will report to the Chester County Courthouse at 140 Main St. to appear before The Honorable Judge J. Mark Hayes. Be advised that the list that follows is correct unless the juror has already been excused by the Clerk of Court’s office. If you have any questions concerning jury duty, please call the Clerk of Court’s office at 803-385-2605.
Blackstock:
Catherine P. Campbell, Jeannie R. Montgomery, Ramon T. Poag, Chanse R. Rayfield, Belinda C. Rice, Chloe R. Wallace and James E. Wishert.
Carlisle:
Matilda M. Keller and George A. Mayfield.
Catawba:
Brian G. Good and Alixandria M. Huot.
Chester:
CR Parker, Eric W. Baker, Frances R. Bianco, Victoria L. Bowden, Deangelo R. Buchanan, Chris Caldwell, Mary M. Caldwell, Jerry M. Campbell, Pharod R. Carter, Richard J. Carter, Theodore Cathcart, Lori A. Childers, Elliott O. Chisholm, Christian K. Clawson, Brenda M. Clayton, Bruce B. Coleman Jr., Wallace K. Cook Sr., Ginny L. Counterman, Mary T. Daniels, Carrie M. Davie, Noah I. Davis, Doris E. Dixon, James O. Douglas, Jakob M. Dyer, Mable J. Emerson, Stephen E. Fairfax, Jaselyn N. Feaster, Savannah F. Garcia, Joseph C. Gardiner, Frances Y. Gaston, James T. Gaston, Tierra J. Gaston, Maggie L. Glenn, Crystal S. Gore, Keayo V. Graham, Timothy H. Grant, Demetras S. Hardin, Sharon L. Hardin, Summer L. Harrison, Margaret M. Hausman, Helen C. Hayes, David L. Hemphill, George D. Hopper Jr., Debbie C. Houston, James L. Jackson, Maggie J. James, Joe H. Jeter, Walter G. Jordan, Maggie C. Jordon, Tommy W. Keenon, David S. Knight, Joe F. Ledbetter, Barbara D. Ledford, Shanell R. Lightner, Jasmin M. Lindsey, Joshua D. Lowery, Hugh D. McCarley, Justin I. McClurkin, Christopher K. McKee, Patrice N. Menchan, Gamrelanbia A. Mohamed, Malcolm E. Partain, Kendra M. Patton, Paul E. Peterson, Gloria A. Robbins, Elizabeth B. Roof, Ty’asia M. Sanders, Travis J. Schonveld, David M. Sealy, Kia T. Sessoms, Lisa Shipley, Corey D. Shrewsberry, Jeremy M. Shrewsberry, James R. Shugart, Patsy A. Simpson, Amy M. Smith, Christina M. Smith, Michael W. Stiver, Hugh D. Stone, Matthew A. Stowe, Berrie D. Strong, Sharyn D. Taylor, Janice C. Thomas, Janie W. Turner, Steven L. Vanlant, Steve A. Wade, Harold L. Wages Jr., Joseph A. Watkins, Deborah R. Wilson, Jefferson E. Wilson, Albert B. Wishert, Hannah N. Woody, Janet W. Worthy, Candace R. Wright and Jacqueline D. Young.
Edgemoor:
Ashley C. Young, Ronnie M. Burris, Willie Davis, Latrell D. Hahn, Angie R. Taggart and Wanda G. Thompson.
Fort Lawn:
Renee A. Burt, Gloria J. Comunale, Louveria G. Cunningham, Linda Kay Edwards, Ella S. Faulkner, Emily N. Glackler, Jodeci M. Groves, Dominique B. Hayes, Mary E. Hoffman, Kelsey J. Loccisano, Wanda G. Mauldin, Albert E. McWatters Jr., Lorna M. Moss, Janet C. Nunn, Rosie M. Price, Maribel Ramirez, Casey N. Rutland, Jeffery A. Schlauch, Tammy R. Stephens, Donna M. Sullivan and Allison E. Copeland.
Great Falls:
Patricia C. Adams, Robert R. Bryan, Edmond A. Cribb, Jenney P. Dawkins, Eryn N. Garrison, Madison N. Mathias, James K. McMurray, Jonas E. Patrick, Racquel L. Patterson, Stacy T. Roof and Cynthia J. Tucker.
Richburg:
Reid A. Carrico, Kayla R. Ross, Gary K. Shepherd, Felisha L. Stallworth and Wanda G. Williams.
Rock Hill: