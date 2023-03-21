When water flows in the wrong direction, it’s a problem. If it leaks from pipes in your home it can wreck ceilings and floors. When bodies of water overflow their banks and flood an area, you have a disaster zone. Standing water can cause wrecks and too much rain at one time leads to erosion.
At the same time, water flowing in the right direction is essential for all life. It is also bringing new life to Great Falls. On Saturday, the new recreational whitewater was opened to the public for the first time. Hundreds of paddlers with their kayaks, canoes, rafts and paddleboards were in the water and hundreds more just wanted to come and watch.
This process has taken 20 years to go from wish, to vision, to plan on paper, to reality but it was worth the wait. Every visitor we talked to, folks who are regularly in the water, raved about the experience. The thing is, this is only the beginning. The huge crowds that came out Saturday did so with cold temperatures and wind, so imagine what we’ll see on the first warm day of whitewater. You also have to keep in mind, there is so much more to come in terms of rock-climbing, hiking and other nature-based tourism, all of which will draw even more people to the area.
It’s no secret that Great Falls has struggled in many respects for a while, particularly once mills shut down and residual business and opportunity dried up. The only thing that can erase a dry patch, though, is water. The Catawba River, a great natural resource, is going to provide jobs, visitors, income and untold opportunities for the Town. If the Town plays its cards right, this can help turn the entire town around.
There are almost too many people involved to mention everyone, but Duke Energy obviously did the work necessary to open up recreational flow, reroute water the Catawba’s former river bed and create an excellent all-around experience. Glinda Coleman at the Great Falls Hometown Association, past and present members of Great Falls Town Council, Chester County. The Katawba Valley Land Trust…there are a number of players involved here that worked for years to make this happen. Seeing the big crowds, the great reception and the promise of what is to come had to be a satisfying outcome for them all.
The water is flowing in the right direction in Great Falls and Chester County in general…and with industry and residential growth also taking place, so is everything else.