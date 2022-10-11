It’s a business, it’s a medical practice but according to Kristie Starnes, Southern Palmetto Primary Care is really a family.

For many years, Sims Family Medicine was the only health care provider in the Great Falls area. Terry Sims dedicated himself to the area and to his patients and his death last December left a void in many ways. Some Sims patients did not want to seek care elsewhere or were not able to at all, which created a serious need. That is where Starnes came in. She did not know Sims personally, but said she certainly knows the wonderful reputation he built.

