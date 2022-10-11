It’s a business, it’s a medical practice but according to Kristie Starnes, Southern Palmetto Primary Care is really a family.
For many years, Sims Family Medicine was the only health care provider in the Great Falls area. Terry Sims dedicated himself to the area and to his patients and his death last December left a void in many ways. Some Sims patients did not want to seek care elsewhere or were not able to at all, which created a serious need. That is where Starnes came in. She did not know Sims personally, but said she certainly knows the wonderful reputation he built.
Originally from Saluda, she moved to Lancaster more than 20 years ago, became a nurse and spent about 18 years at Springs Hospital, last working as an emergency room nurse. She eventually obtained her masters to become a nurse practitioner, began to work in palliative care and then eventually veered into primary care to fill a need in the community.
“It left some people in a bind. The community needs somebody,” she said.
She said Pam Rape (nurse) and Pete Millhorn (pharmacy) saw the local need and reached out to a number of people (herself included) about taking over the former Sims Family Medicine Office. She is dedicated to her profession and the people she serves, but said starting a business is a whole other animal.
“Even now, three months into it, I look back and think, ‘How did I do that?’ I’m just lucky and blessed that the good Lord put the right people in my path. Their guidance has just been invaluable,” Starnes said.
Once she decided to take the plunge, there was a lot of work to be done and it was most certainly a family affair. Her father helped with painting, redoing walls and doors and refinishing the floors. New furniture had to be brought in and it was her father, fiancé and kids that helped do most everything while she worked on putting together the business and medical ends of things.
Southern Palmetto Primary Care opened in July and Starnes said the reception from the community so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I think they have ben excited and relieved,” Starnes said. “Because of gas prices and transportation, some people just haven’t gotten care elsewhere. We’ve gotten a very warm reception.”
It certainly helps that even though there is a new name and one new face, there is also a familiarity. The entire staff that worked with Sims came back to work with Starnes.
Southern Palmetto Primary Care offers a wide array services, including primary care, DOT physicals, sports physicals, lab work, weight loss and IV nutrition infusion. She figures that about 30% of patients she treats come in for weight loss help. That can be achieved through several different approaches, but she said it is one that can add to one’s overall health and well being.
Most of the patients that come in are former Sims patients, though Starnes said she has had some from Chester and Rock Hill as well. She actually has one patient that drives over from Anderson. She thinks it is the “hometown feel” her office provides that helps make it an attractive option. Unlike some providers, where patients are basically numbers and may not see the same physician from visit to visit, Starnes takes pride in offering top-notch service in a small office setting. She and her staff know their patients and they really care about them. They treat them…just like family.
Southern Palmetto Primary Care is located at 503 Chester Ave. in Great Falls. The office phone number is 803-482-5904 and the office does have a Facebook page.