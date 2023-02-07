Chester’s Shydem McCullough said Johnson C. Smith University feels a lot like home and with good reason.
McCullough signed with the Golden Bulls last week. The team is currently coached by former Chester High Coach Maurice Flowers. McCullough didn’t play for Flowers during his two-year tenure with Chester but his grandmother worked with Flowers. He also saw a lot similarities between Flowers and current Chester Coach Victor Floyd.
“The connection was there like with Coach Floyd in terms of being a man and being a winner,” McCullough said.
McCullough played football his entire life, right up until he sustained an injury in middle school. He gave the sport up for two seasons, focusing instead on basketball. He came back out for football as a junior and was originally ticketed to play some running back and some tight end. Early in the year, every time he carried the ball it seemed he made a big play. Then injuries struck and he ended up being the lead back. He was a double threat, proving to be a good pass catcher coming out of the backfield. He ran for well over 1,000 yards and helped power Chester to the upperstate title game. He and quarterback Zan Dunham seemed to take turns leading the team in rushing each week.
“If you say you’re not competing, you are,” he said. “But we did it in a brotherly way to challenge each other.”
His favorite game as a Cyclone came last year against Keenan when both he and Dunham accounted for more than 200 total yards.
He posted another 1,000-yard season this past year. McCullough was not at all surprised he was able to transition back to football as easily as he did.
“I played it all my life. I easily adapted,” he said.
Flowers likes the fact that he’s a big back with good speed for his size and good pass-catching ability.
“They also like my academics. They like what I bring on and off the field and my character,” he said.
McCullough said he will decide on a major soon.