Several speakers including Duke Energy officials, local and state government and those involved in the entire relicensing/whitewater process had a chance to share their perspectives during the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting of the Great Falls Recreation Flow Release.
Although the official release was on this past Saturday, the official coming of the whitewater experience was celebrated this past Wednesday with a ceremony that began with speakers and audience gathering at the Catawba Falls Event Center, and ended with a ribbon cutting and the first kayak launch from the nearby Nitrolee Access Area.
Jeff Lineberger, Duke Energy’s Director of Relicensing, started off the remarks by saying, “Today we’re going to celebrate a big change in this river. There’s going to be whitewater recreation in the middle of South Carolina, in real river channels. So good things do come to those who wait,” he said.
Randy Herrin, Duke Energy VP for Renewables and Lake Services
Herrin set the purpose of the celebration. “We’re here to celebrate the dedication of this project today. If you think back nearly 120 years ago, Duke Energy dammed up to river channels to create, Great Falls Lake, which is now going to be returned, returning water back through those channels for recreation and habitats.”
As beautiful as the surrounding nature and the power and flow of the rolling river is, there’s also the beauty of the structures that will direct and channel that flow, Herrin said calling them “an architectural and engineering masterpiece” a testament to the project team and the visionaries that had input into the project all along the way.
“We’re providing a flow for aquatic life through these channels once again. But certainly, we’re providing a recreational opportunity not seen in the state of South Carolina. And this will be a great opportunity for, you know, enthusiasts, weekend paddlers, family, friends, but really just an opportunity for everyone to have a chance to see the beauty of this region, which is really quite amazing,” Herrin said. He then recognized many of the people who have helped the project along, including stakeholders and the Duke Energy project team. He also recognized dignitaries in the audience, including Duke Energy South Carolina State President Mike Callahan.
Glinda Coleman, the Executive Director of the Great Falls Home Town Association
Coleman was one of the original members of the Lower Catawba Advisory Group, who started the discussions about the hydro dam relicensing and the project that brought whitewater to Great Falls. Lineberger introduced Coleman by saying about her, “She never got distracted from the end goal of making this stuff out here work and making it work for the region.”
Coleman said, “When I got contacted by Duke Energy 20 years ago inviting the Great Falls Home Town Association to be a stakeholder in the relicensing process for the Catawba Wateree project, I really didn’t have a clue what they were talking about. But the more informed I got the more I realized that this was something we needed to be a part of,” she said. She said the Home Town Association had been talking about nature-based tourism a few years before the relicensing talk began as a means to revitalize the town following the textile industry absence.
“The nature based tourism initiative had the focus of promoting outdoor activities in the beautiful natural area around the Catawba River and the reservoirs, which Great Falls is right there in the middle of it. And that that included hiking and trails and cycling and all the good things that come with that. “With the focus of recreation around the reservoirs being a part of the relicensing, we knew that this was something that we as a nonprofit and the town of Great Falls needed to be a part of. When Elizabeth Wilson, who was chairman of the hometown association of the time, and our town mayor, Dr. HC “Speedy” Starnes started this journey, we didn’t know the outcome, or what the possibilities were,” she said.
“The idea of water in the bypass reaches had not occurred to any of us, I don’t think because quite frankly, I didn’t even know that was possible. But as the groups and the committees met and formulated the recreation plan for the Great Falls area, all of us were really excited. When we signed the comprehensive relicensing agreement in July 2006, I’m not sure that any of us thought that it would take nine years before the license was issued,” Coleman said.
“Today is a banner day in Great Falls. This is the first of all the things that Duke Energy is bringing to Great Falls along with the plans for the State Park from South Carolina parks, recreation and tourism that will make Great Falls, a tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
“But there won’t be just whitewater recreation, there will be many other things including history and the interpretation of Mt. Dearborn Armory and Arsenal at the State Park, and we’ve got many layers of Native American history here and just a lot of connections to national history.
“The town of Great Falls and the Great Falls Home Town Association has plans for trails, other kayaking opportunities other than whitewater; bird watching, camping, cycling, plans for a vibrant Main Street area with something for everyone in the very near future. All of this will be right here in the little old town of Great Falls,” Coleman said.
Duke’s Senior Project Manager Tim Huffman
Project Manager Huffman had experience building power plants when he was handed this project. Now he can add building whitewater structures to his considerable resume.
In his remarks, Huffman related, “In 2014, my boss handed me a couple of documents and a layout drawing of the Great Falls reservoir. He asked me to look over the project there and to give me my opinion. A couple of days later I did so. I told him that aside from the fact that the project was in two places, a crows flight mile apart, one at the bottom of a river cliff, (the other merely totally inaccessible,) that there was no access to power, that the entire effort would be in the middle of a choke point in a river prone to flooding and that we had zero idea of what we were actually supposed to do that I saw no problems.”
Huffman said he was glad to stand here to celebrate the completion of the project and then went on to describe it. The project consists of two pieces, the Long Bypass Reach and the Short Bypass Reach, or LBR and SBR, respectively.
He said the flows and rapids of the LBR conceal that “every flow acts as it does due to great thought. It took three years working with the hydraulic modelers at HDR our engineering firm to reach the first evolution of what is here today, passive structures precisely releasing flow based solely on the water elevation itself.
“The whitewater design firm S20 was then brought into the effort. Standing on the old dam with their founder a three time US Olympic kayak team member Scott Shipley, I shared that our concept was to put 3,000 cubic feet of water per second through a notch at our feet. A CFS is a cubic foot per second, and it’s analogous to a basketball. Okay, so think of 3,000 basketballs every second…when I told Scott that he looked at me and smiled, and I knew we had a long way to go…the S20 model took us there in 18 months.
“The S20 design creates an ideal combination of precise structures to make the energy of the river safe, while also embedding safety into every turn and stone. For example, all the structures direct flow toward the west bank of the river. So folks out of their boats can either recover themselves or be helped by others on the river. And in the safe boater access there are stairs safe grab bars, swivel belay rings for use when things don’t go as planned,” Huffman said.
“Using 22,000 cubic yards of concrete the LBR design splits the flow in two, giving us the safe boater access channel where you can take the kids on Saturday afternoon and the main discharge channel, passing the flow that makes the down river runs fun.”
He also described the SBR, which employs a series of hydraulic gates, Obermeyer Gates, which adjust the flows automatically.
He said in the construction of the LBR and the SBR, a once-daunting task became a trial and he congratulated those who took up the challenge, reading a long list of names, those who were the “visionaries, the Geotechs, the engineers, the LBR concept creators, the quality control, the cloud-gazers, troubleshooters, Duke’s boots on the ground, the dam breakers and concrete shapers, software wizards, the gate providers and the river tamers.
“And there is one more name to celebrate: in 1906 for progress and prosperity, the river was dammed, bringing electricity, but also bringing silence to what was once heard for miles. Today, all you need to do is to step outside once again be able to hear and name the song of the Great Falls of South Carolina for as long as the river runs.”
Christy Churchill, Duke Recreation Area Manager
In introducing her, Jeff Lineberger said Churchill does the conceptual planning for the recreational facilities built by Duke Energy in concert with the communities that are served by those facilities.
“And Christy’s fingerprints are all over the access facilities that are in place now, and are going to be built here in the Great Falls area,” Lineberger said.
Churchill asked jokingly in her remarks, “What’s up with 33 days of whitewater kayaking, getting all the glory when there’s 332 other days in the year? I mean, I know whitewater is exciting, and I agree, I think it’s great. I’m excited about it. But for all the folks that are not into experiences involving adrenaline, which is probably a big portion of the population, many in this room, myself included, we’re in luck. As we look into the near future, and on through to 2027, a number of other sites supporting and enhancing recreation in the area will be constructed.
“By early summer of this year, the stairs leading down into the Short Bypass Reach will be completed as well as all the trails on Mountain Island. The trails on Mountain Island are for paddler uses, but everybody else can go over there and walk the trails as well.
“The new Canal Street access area to the Great Falls reservoir will also be ready in early summer to support the Short Bypass flows, but also to provide flatwater paddlers a new place to access that body of water,” she said.
The site will also serve as the entry to the future Mt. Dearborn State Park, by way of a pedestrian bridge.
“The State Park will include at least one additional kayak launch and many other exciting experiences from trails historic interpretation and camping,” Churchill said. Also a new fishing platform will be added just below the Fishing Creek Dam. All in all there will be a total of 12 new or upgraded sites over the next 10 years,” Churchill said.
Lineberger spoke after Kevin Colburn with American Whitewater made his remarks (see related story elsewhere in this issue), telling the audience, “I say this a lot: if you play in a river, you’ll learn to love that river. The sooner you play in the river, when you’re little, the more you love that river. The more a region loves its river, the longer it lasts, and the better the quality of life.”
Senator Mike Fanning
In his remarks, Senator Fanning, a former educator, took everyone back to school as he invoked “The Little Engine That Could” that was the twin “engines” of the textile mills and later, Duke Energy, that helped the Town of Great Falls “get over the hill” and “created a town that had a movie theater had a Belk’s Department Stores (soon to be a Visitor’s Center) and do amazing things.
“In 1907 Great Falls was founded because of the vision of a power company, Southern Power, along these very waters, creating these very same dams…. (And later when the textile mills built and then left Great Falls, “and we have been told over the last 30 years that help was on his way and that the train would stop by and say don’t worry, we’re coming to save you… then came the little blue Duke Engine that Could and they had been working and working and working on plans that plans that would was a part of Dukes vision, but also saving not just a town that was stuck on a hill but entire region of South Carolina that had been abandoned by textiles.
“And now a vision of another power company just like in our founding of the same river that created us all those years ago, came and brought us up off the tracks and is now pulling us over the top of the mountain…we have outdoor recreation, things that we’ve already been doing. But now the capstone piece, the piece that’s pulling us across the mountain, the piece that’s getting us there, the piece that we’ve been missing, that’s getting us down into the valley of the town the other day, making us now the largest outdoor recreational tourism capital of the southeast with the biggest and the best whitewater and the best recreational opportunities anywhere in 14 states.
Fanning continued, “And so on behalf of the State of South Carolina, I want to say thank you to Duke Energy for being that little engine that got us stuck on a hill and pulled us over the top. But we also want to thank those dreamers in the town that just kept believing that I know I can, I know I can, I knew I could, I knew I could. That day has arrived, transformation is right outside that window; we are coming down the back of the mountain. And it’s all because of the centerpiece that we celebrate today,” he said.
Lineberger closed out the speakers program with this thought: “The modifications that have been made here to the dam at Great Falls, I think are arguably the single most significant physical change that has happened to the lower Catawba River.
“We now have whitewater recreation in the middle of South Carolina, we were going to have a new state park, we’ve got lots of other recreational opportunities that are coming as well, today as possible, because I think this region did three things really, really well. Plan, partner and persevere.”
Editor Travis Jenkins contributed to this story.