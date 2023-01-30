Keels named to Dean’s List at Wofford
Alexandra Keels has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Wofford College. Keels is from Chester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.