Chester erased a late deficit Friday night, but so did Union County.
The Cyclones battled back from 16 down, lost their lead on a last-second three-pointer and ultimately fell to the Yellow Jackets in overtime by a final score of 73-67.
Chester struggled offensively throughout the first half and into the third. The Cyclones often got good looks that just wouldn’t fall but also settled for some bad shots at times. Union County began the third on a 12-2 run to open up a commanding 44-28 lead. That’s when Chester started to rally. The defense forced turnovers that became easy buckets and five different players had at least one field goal as the Cyclones closed on a 15-5 spurt to get back within six at the start of the fourth.
That run continued into the fourth and was mostly powered by Sedorrien Pendergrass. He drained a three-pointer, he scored a fast break bucket off a steal and he was on the receiving end of a couple of nice passes from Shydem McCullough that set up easy baskets. After scoring four points in the first half, he erupted for 13 in the final frame as Chester took and consistently held a three-point lead in the final minutes and the team defense of Chester and scoring output of Pendergrass might have been enough to hang on if not for Jarayin Gregory. Union County only managed to score 13 points in the fourth, but Gregory accounted for nine of them, including nine of his team’s last 11. The Yellow Jackets had to foul late to conserve time and put Chester’s Reggie Heath on the line in the process. He drained two free throws to make it a 62-59 game. The Yellow Jackets rushed the ball down the court needing a three to force overtime but couldn’t get an open look. With the clock ticking to zero, Gregory ended up with the ball on the left wing. With a hand in his face, falling away he launched a long ball that found the bottom of the net at the buzzer. That tied the game and sent the contest to overtime.
Gregory continued his exploits in the extra frame, opening the scoring with a dunk during which he was fouled. He completed the three-point play to put Union County ahead and they never trailed again. Keishawn Gibson added a couple of buckets and when it was Chester having to foul late to conserve time, Gregory ended up at the line twice and went a perfect 4-of-4.
Free throws were actually a big part of the outcome. Chester struggled from the line most of the night, hitting just 3-of-11 freebies in the first half, including missing the front end of multiple one-and-ones.
The Cyclones had actually rallied from a double-digit deficit at Union two weeks earlier.
Pendergrass had 20 in the losing effort for Chester. The Cyclones fell to 11-3 overall and 3-3 in region play with the loss.
The girls contest played out completely differently. Chester fell behind early but surged in the second half to notch its first region victory of the season.
The Lady Cyclones were down 13-8 after one and 23-18 at the break, but offered up a dominating performance in the second half at both ends of the floor. The offense in the third quarter was very balanced, with four different players recording made shots. KeAsia Foster, Connie Miller and Alicia Graham all knocked down three-pointers. At the other end, Chester’s defense smothered the Lady Yellow Jackets, forcing turnovers, denying them any decent looks at the basket and holding them to just two points. The Lady Cyclones went ahead 29-25 through three.
In the fourth, it was more of the same. Chester’s defense kept turning Union County over and converting them into easy buckets. Union County also got in foul trouble and Chester converted at the line on the way to a 44-30 victory. Foster scored 16 points and hit one three-pointer in each quarter. Miller scored 19 points and was big part of Chester’s stellar defensive effort. Late in the game, she harassed Union County to the point that the visitors struggled to get them ball over midcourt.
Chester and Union County are now tied for the fourth and final playoff spot from the region and split their two games against one another. Most regions use head-to-head and total combined score as a tie-breaker. Region IV-AAA, however, actually has tied teams play a game to break ties. So if Chester and Union County end the season tied they will meet again to determine which will make the playoffs.