In every sense, for the Great Falls volleyball team, it isn’t about where things started; it’s about where they will finish.
The program is only in its second year of existence, having been restarted after a 40-plus year hiatus. At the time an interest meeting was held among potential players, now-former Athletic Director Garrett Knight said the school had no net, no official’s stand and “maybe two volleyballs on campus.” There was no feeder system and most girls in the school had never actually played the sport before. Still, with Coach Makala McCrorey, the team was competitive in its first year and recorded some victories.
McCrorey left in the offseason to take the job at Fort Mill High School and Dylan Kaiser was hired as her replacement. A native of New Jersey who played college basketball, Kaiser had siblings that played volleyball, fell in love with the sport himself and coached at the club, middle school and high school levels in his home state. His hiring wasn’t made official until late July and by the time he arrived on campus, the start of school was just a few weeks away. So he came into a new school with a still-fledgling program not knowing any of his players. Martha Hayes, the JV head coach and varsity assistant, was with the program the previous year and could have provided a good connection to players.
“Unfortunately, I had COVID and couldn’t be there,” Hayes said.
So, Kaiser was sort of on his own at first. Still, he found a lot of enthusiasm and some talent to work with. What he didn’t have was much experience since the program was a year old and none of his players grew up with the sport.
“So to start, it was about 70% fundamentals,” he said. “Just rolling balls and working on footwork. It’s been interesting. The girls are so young and have never really played but they have improved exponentially.”
That was on display last week in a match against South Pointe Christian School. When the two matched up early in the season, one set was close and two were blowouts. Great Falls lost to them last week, but all three matches were extremely close and competitive. The Lady Red Devils had a chance to win any of the three. The match showed a very positive trait of the team, one that really can’t be coached. Great Falls trailed in the first set 24-20 but battled back before falling 29-27. In set two, they trailed 6-0 out of the box but rallied to make it close. In the final set, they were behind by nine, but got back to within one.
“Every time we’re down, we push through. We show resiliency no matter what, which I’m proud of. I like the mental fortitude our team showed tonight,” Kaiser said.
The groundwork is laid for the program to continue to grow. Many Class A teams don’t have enough athletes or interest to have a JV team, but Great Falls does. Kaiser had 35 girls show up for tryouts and said “almost every girl in school” has expressed a desire to give the sport a try next year. Kaiser hopes to start a middle school program next year and already has a JV program, which has Hayes as head coach. She said last year was a learning experience not only for players but for her as well.
“I’d never coached volleyball before but I learned a lot from (McCrorey),” she said.
Hayes said Kaiser has kept the progress going and has seen a lot of growth from year one to year two. The varsity team is very young, with most of the roster made up of underclassmen and middle school players. That means her team is very, very young, but that bodes well for the future. When players start to arrive at the varsity level with years of experience under their belt, the program will get stronger and more competitive. It will also allow Kaiser to focus less on teaching fundamentals.
“We can start to work on more unique offenses and backcourt defense…more high-level stuff to compete with the Lewisvilles of the world,” he said.
The last component has been community support. Kaiser said he is very appreciative of how much Great Falls loves volleyball. That builds pride with the team, builds excitement and has more and more girls getting interested in the sport.
He plans to have a very active offseason and would like to get some of his players competing on club teams. The offseason hasn’t arrived yet, though, as the team qualified for the playoffs. They just missed getting a three seed, but are a four and will go to perennial power Dixie on Thursday. Kaiser said his team relishes the challenge. Even if the team suffers a loss that ends the season, Kaiser said he has seen development and knows that will continue. Great Falls will finish well past where it started.