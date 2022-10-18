GF PIC

Great Falls has won its share of matches this year and has qualified for the Class A playoffs.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

In every sense, for the Great Falls volleyball team, it isn’t about where things started; it’s about where they will finish.

The program is only in its second year of existence, having been restarted after a 40-plus year hiatus. At the time an interest meeting was held among potential players, now-former Athletic Director Garrett Knight said the school had no net, no official’s stand and “maybe two volleyballs on campus.” There was no feeder system and most girls in the school had never actually played the sport before. Still, with Coach Makala McCrorey, the team was competitive in its first year and recorded some victories.

Trending Videos