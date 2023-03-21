LADY LIONS PIC

Lewisville plates a run during a game last season against region foe McBee.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

It is probably a terrifying message for teams that have been on the business ends of blowouts from Lewisville from the past decade, but Coach Jerry Thomas wants his team to score more and run more.

“I want us to be more aggressive at the plate and more productive,” he said. “And when I say I want us to run, I mean run.”

