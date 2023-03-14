Lewisville has shown mercy on its first two softball opponents…literally.
The Lady Lions opened the regular season with a pair of games ended early on the 10-run mercy rule. They opened the season with a game against AA Central Pageland that ended after six innings by a score of 13-2. Lewisville built a huge lead early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after two innings. Pageland clawed back to within a 10-2 score after five innings, but the Lady Lions ended things early with a three spot in the sixth inning.
Sarah Owens picked up the win, allowing just one earned run and three hits while striking out 10. She also had a big night at the plate, driving in two runs with a pair of hits, including a triple. Sydney Rollins and Lauren Owens both had two hits and a run-driven-in. Jordyn Miller had three hits for Lewisville and knocked in a run.
On Friday, Lewisville picked up another lopsided road win, beating Whitmire (a team they defeated in the playoffs last season) 13-3 in six innings. The game was actually close for a while, with the score standing at 4-3 Lewisville through the fourth. At that point, though, the Lady Lions blew it open, scoring nine unanswered runs to run away with the victory.
Owens was again the winning pitcher, tossing six innings and allowing no earned runs while fanning 14 batters. Allyssa Rollings drove in three runs with three hits (including a double and a home run), Jordyn Miller had a triple and drove in four runs, Saleena Rollins knocked in four with three hits, including a double. Owens was 2-for-2 at the plate as well.
The win moved Lewisville to 2-0 in the regular season (5-2 counting pre-season tourney play) heading into Tuesday’s home game against region foe C.A. Johnson.