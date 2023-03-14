Lewisville has shown mercy on its first two softball opponents…literally.

The Lady Lions opened the regular season with a pair of games ended early on the 10-run mercy rule. They opened the season with a game against AA Central Pageland that ended after six innings by a score of 13-2. Lewisville built a huge lead early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after two innings. Pageland clawed back to within a 10-2 score after five innings, but the Lady Lions ended things early with a three spot in the sixth inning.

Trending Videos