Larry Miller, a Chester businessman, has announced that he will seek the District 3 Chester County School Board seat.
Miller’s announcement:
‘Dear Chester County: My name is Larry Miller and I am a candidate running for the District 3 Chester County School Board seat.
We have very serious problems within the school district and our children’s futures hang in the balance. The root causes are the board of education, its superintendents and their progressive and radical ideas. We have an opportunity to select people in district 3, district 4 and the at-large position on November 8th who will drive the much needed change.
I believe my experience and leadership in running large, successful businesses, creating effective teams and team-oriented work environments can turn this situation around. My education, BA, MBA, my conservative values and holding these people at the district accountable will drive the change desperately needed. For example, we must to listen to the teachers and parents and enable them to do their jobs without a bloated, dysfunctional bureaucratic district over their heads. I pray that you, the voters, the tax payers and the parents of our most precious resource, our children, will support the change we need!
Lewisville schools are a bright spot in the district for sure, but even their performance has declined to the state average — no fault of their own.
What needs to change?
Reverse, QUICKLY, the six-year decline in academic performance of the district — which is well below the state average. I published the data on FB. Over 400 students have left the district’s schools! The current board’s only answer is ‘new buildings’ and a huge tax increase for us; this is wrong and would be years away. They have no other ideas!
The local school curricula have already undergone extensive progressive change for the worse. We must resist these ridiculous federal education programs: CRT, planned parenthood sex ed., no discipline policy, social-Marxist indoctrination/American rewrite of history and social-emotional learning; to name a few. Plus the ones already implemented.
No transparency and no interest in parental input. Let’s revamp the board meeting and agenda. Meetings must be two-way conversations and the focus must be on educating our children and engaging parents. Their monthly agenda never addresses the key issues. There are no monthly reviews of academic and financial performance and ‘public comment’ is without Board responses; and most issues are ‘executive session’ — private and unpublished. This is wrong!
Completely reckless and unnecessary spending of our tax payer money — there are facts to back-up these claims. The district office operating budget discretionary spending must be severely cut and we must implement an approval process before spending. For example, hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent arbitrarily on ‘software’, questionable travel/training for board or district leaders, ‘speakers’ and dinners at the Gateway, land purchase for $1.3 Million! The district office is bureaucratic, bloated and adversarial to the schools and teachers. Teachers and some principals would welcome and desire leadership that is supportive, enabling and provides resources for educating our children. We already have money to help, but they are not a priority to the district that spends too much money on itself.
We may need to spend more money on buildings, but academic performance does not come from buildings, and new schools are years away. We already pay taxes amounting to $6 Million per year for facility maintenance; yet many facilities have been neglected and were not properly maintained.
IT IS TIME FOR A CHANGE! I believe we must focus on enabling/supporting our teachers, our children and their parents and remove the main obstacle, the current school board.’