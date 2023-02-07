His teams have had great success on the field and he has sent a steady stream of players onto the college level, so Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas obviously knows his stuff…but nobody’s perfect.
“I didn’t start playing softball until I was 12. I was behind everyone and Jerry didn’t know if softball was really for me. That helped give me the drive to succeed,” said senior Alyssa Rollings.
Rollings, a pitcher and utility player, signed last week to play college softball at Belmont Abbey. After picking the sport up a bit late, Rollings decided last year that she wanted to keep playing past the end of her prep career. She knew time was ticking, though, as slots for 2023 graduates began filling up. She went to a camp at Belmont Abbey and performed well enough to earn an invite back to a smaller, more select camp.
“Afterwards, we all talked to the coaches and were evaluated. They offered me then,” she said.
Rollings found a lot to like about the school and program. She said the coaches she talked to were very upfront and honest about everything they discussed.
“The head coach is a very standup man. He gave me no false hope about what my role would be,” she said.
Rollings said she also liked the academic situation at the school. She boasts a 5.2 GPA and has been taking dual-enrollment classes through USC-Lancaster. She has actually fulfilled all of her high school class requirements. She loves softball but said her academics come first. Belmont Abbey has the area of study she is interested in (biology) and said 98% of Belmont Abbey graduates end up earning a spot in graduate school.
Although she may not have been taking part in sports as early as some of her teammates, Rollings has made up for lost time. She stars on the softball field but is also a volleyball and basketball player at Lewisville. Really, though, she said it all revolves around softball, with her other pursuits keeping her in shape for when the spring rolls around. She likes the mental parts of the game and the way players have to “roll with the blows.”
She has been a part of some good teams during her time with the program, including last season when Lewisville won the upperstate title and advanced to the state championship series before falling to Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
“That’s the goal this year is to go ahead and bring the title home. We want to bring it back to Lewisville,” she said.
Rollings will attend some workouts this summer. Once she gets to graduate school she plans to study dentistry.