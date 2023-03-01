Visitors to Great Falls who are looking for the whitewater experiences or just a good place to eat lunch are going to have an easier time of it, thanks to a Wayfinding study grant approved by the Chester County Legislative Delegation recently.

State Sen. Mike Fanning and Rep. Randy Ligon gathered at the Delegation Office recently for their annual meeting, which had been postponed from earlier in the beginning of the year. State Rep. Annie McDaniel was not able to attend, but had sent her proxy on any votes by way of Chester legislative coordinator Gloria McCrorey.

