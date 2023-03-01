Visitors to Great Falls who are looking for the whitewater experiences or just a good place to eat lunch are going to have an easier time of it, thanks to a Wayfinding study grant approved by the Chester County Legislative Delegation recently.
State Sen. Mike Fanning and Rep. Randy Ligon gathered at the Delegation Office recently for their annual meeting, which had been postponed from earlier in the beginning of the year. State Rep. Annie McDaniel was not able to attend, but had sent her proxy on any votes by way of Chester legislative coordinator Gloria McCrorey.
The delegation members had two requests for PARD (Parks and Recreation Development Fund) grants before them, a request from the Town of Lowrys for a picnic shelter at Lowrys Community Park and a request from the Town of Great Falls and the Great Falls Home Town Association for a Wayfinding System and Study to direct visitors to the outdoor recreation opportunities that are being developed in and around Great Falls. The members of the delegation try to spread the PARD grants around the county so that all areas can benefit. They voted to approve the Great Falls application and will ask Lowrys to resubmit theirs during the next grant cycle.
The $30,000 Wayfinding System and Study will require a match from the Town of Great Falls of $5,000 in addition to the $25,000 grant.
The narrative on the grant application states the Town will develop a Wayfinding system ‘to direct people to the nature-based recreation that is being developed in the area. A Wayfinding system/study will create and reinforce a sense of place and community; it will curate the local and visitor experience for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians; increase local awareness and community pride and clean up years of sign clutter in the area’
Once the study and the system have been put into place, the information will allow the Town to create signage with a specific branding that shows visitors where to find the new whitewater area, the new trails that are being developed, the new state park and the kayak and fishing areas.
Signs will be placed throughout the Town of Great Falls where direction is needed to reach these recreational opportunities.
This is the first PARD grant application from Great Falls since Sen. Fanning and Rep. Ligon were elected to office, Sen. Fanning pointed out.
“We thrilled not only that Great Falls has got the first application they've had for a long time, but we're also thrilled that this fits with the work that we've been working on for the last two years with that collaboration (on tourism) down there,” Sen. Fanning said.
He said the signage is so when visitors get out of the water from the whitewater experience, “there’s something pointing you to some of the (other) amazing things going on in Great Falls.”
Senator Fanning and Representative Ligon also discussed the efforts of the Great Falls to annex the whitewater access areas into the town limits.
The delegation is working with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to get a letter agreeing to their portion of property to be annexed into the town.
The other property holders, Katawba Valley Land Trust and Duke Energy have already offered letters accepting annexation into the town.
Senator Fanning said the purpose of the annexation is so that the access areas can be served by town services, such as police, fire and rescue, uniformly without having to figure out if the jurisdiction for something should be town or county.
“Also equally important is that the town is in the process of proposing regulations for renting kayaks and getting licenses, and you don't want people saying’ well I'm going to set up in the parking lot (just at the edge of the town limits) and avoid having to follow those regulations,” said Sen. Fanning.
“But mainly the (reason for annexation) is one of safety and security. That needs to happen,” commented Rep. Ligon.