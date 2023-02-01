Dear Friends and Neighbors, Overview of the Week:

Last week, the SC House was hard at work on several important bills in week three of the 2023-24 legislative session. On Wednesday, I joined my colleagues from the House and Senate for Governor McMaster’s State of the State Address. The Governor laid out his vision for South Carolina and I look forward to working with him to ensure South Carolina’s future is bright!

I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at 803-323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com.

