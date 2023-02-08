Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Overview of the Week:Although Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter, things are looking bright at the State House! This week the House Education and Public Works Committee passed a bill to ban CRT. The bill will head to the House floor next week for debate. House Republicans also sent a strong message to drug dealers looking to traffic fentanyl in our state by passing a bill to increase penalties on those who want to bring this dangerous drug into our State!

I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at 803-323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com.

