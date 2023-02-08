Dear Friends and Neighbors,
Overview of the Week:Although Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter, things are looking bright at the State House! This week the House Education and Public Works Committee passed a bill to ban CRT. The bill will head to the House floor next week for debate. House Republicans also sent a strong message to drug dealers looking to traffic fentanyl in our state by passing a bill to increase penalties on those who want to bring this dangerous drug into our State!
Banning CRT Heads to the Floor
The House Education and Public Works Committee took a giant step this week to ensure transparency and make it easier for parents to have input into their children’s curriculum by sending the Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, H.3728, to the House floor for a vote. This bill will make sure our students receive a broad scope of history and will not be indoctrinated through the lens of liberal leaning teachings like of Critical Race Theory. The future of our State is dependent on the next generation, which is why I am committed to making sure our students receive a high-quality education that is not clouded by bias and that parents are assured the upmost input and transparency.
Stopping Fentanyl
On Wednesday, I joined 91 of my colleagues in PASSING a strong fentanyl trafficking bill that will protect our children from this dangerous drug. H.3503 declares fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug and increases the penalties on dealers who sell it. This bi-partisan bill provides a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and sends a strong message to drug dealers and those trafficking fentanyl that South Carolina will no longer tolerate their dangerous activity in our state. I hope the Senate will move quickly to make this legislation the law of our state.
Transparency and Second Chances
I believe that government and the processes surrounding government should be transparent which is why I supported Speaker Smith, Rep, Sandifer, and Rep. Carter’s bill that will increase transparency with the complaint process in the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation. This bill also ensures that individuals with a criminal background who seek a license will be given a second opportunity. As we struggle to find good, hard-working individuals to employ, I am proud to support giving certain individuals a second chance while still allowing the licensing board the discretion to deny it. This will cover a wide array of licenses from plumbers to doctors.
On the Horizon
One of my top priorities as your representative is to keep passing strong pro-life legislation. The Human Life Protection Act will be heard in full Judiciary Committee next week. It is my hope that this bill will be voted out of committee to be debated on the House floor the following week.
