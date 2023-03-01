Dear Friends and Neighbors,

The Second Amendment is the most fundamental safeguard to our liberty and freedom. Last Wednesday, I proudly joined my Republican colleagues and voted to strengthen those inalienable constitutional rights by removing the need for a government permission slip to exercise them. The landslide 90-30 vote brings us one step closer to joining 25 other states with some form of “Constitutional Carry” laws.

I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at 803-323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com.

