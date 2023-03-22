Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Last week I voted to pass the 2023 State Budget. This common sense budget received strong support and I’m proud of the work we all came together to do in order to pass a budget that is fiscally conservative while funding the core functions of government.

I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at 803-323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com.

