Dear Friends and Neighbors,

After much excitement from the previous week and having over 700 bills allocated to their proper committee, we began working in our committees and subcommittees to mold legislation to send to the House floor for debate in the weeks to come.

I’m here to serve you. If you have questions about the legislative session, or any other matter, please call me any time at 803-323-8146 or email randy@randyligonforstatehouse.com.

