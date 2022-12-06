December 3rd, 2022 was an extraordinary, exhilarating, eye-opening day for me, for what started out as a volunteer trapper assignment on a very chili, very early (6:00 am) Saturday morning, turned into something totally and unbelievably different and amazing!

As I drove down Hwy 901, better known as Mountain Gap Road, headed towards Rocky Creek, the closer I got, the more I realized I had no idea what I was in for. The cars and trucks and campers and trailers lined the road on both sides, not to mention the constant flow of ATV’s, four wheelers, golf carts and the like, steady going towards the courses and the club house. I don’t say this lightly, but there were hundreds upon hundreds, in every size, shape and color, and that was just the vehicles. The number of people, well it had to be well over 2500-2600 and yes, they came in all sizes, shapes and colors as well From the tiniest of babies, to the oldest of grandparents, to the four legged family members, this place was a rockin’, should we say!

