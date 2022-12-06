December 3rd, 2022 was an extraordinary, exhilarating, eye-opening day for me, for what started out as a volunteer trapper assignment on a very chili, very early (6:00 am) Saturday morning, turned into something totally and unbelievably different and amazing!
As I drove down Hwy 901, better known as Mountain Gap Road, headed towards Rocky Creek, the closer I got, the more I realized I had no idea what I was in for. The cars and trucks and campers and trailers lined the road on both sides, not to mention the constant flow of ATV’s, four wheelers, golf carts and the like, steady going towards the courses and the club house. I don’t say this lightly, but there were hundreds upon hundreds, in every size, shape and color, and that was just the vehicles. The number of people, well it had to be well over 2500-2600 and yes, they came in all sizes, shapes and colors as well From the tiniest of babies, to the oldest of grandparents, to the four legged family members, this place was a rockin’, should we say!
I made my way through the maze of ‘organized chaos’ which was not easy might I add, to my final destination, the club house and all I can say was, thank goodness I was driving the tiny car, otherwise yep, you got it, I would have been way out on the road somewhere hoofing it in, and just remember this was still really, really early, about 6:30ish and to tell you the truth I don’t know many young teenagers that get up that early anymore, do you? But what an amazing site to behold as I turned and looked at the crowds swarming around me. Hundreds upon hundreds of youth ready to take the challenge of slaying the clays (some of the teenage girls told me this is what they call it!)
Before I could even really breath or take it all in, I was immediately given my instructions and whisked off in a golf cart to my Junior Course across the road, stand number 12, where I partnered with a wonderful young guy, home from college, named Anthony! Thank goodness for Anthony, for he was a calm gentle old soul, who had done this so many times, it was just old hat to him. I immediately introduced myself and he quickly took me under his wing and told me the ins and outs, the what’s and when’s, the where’s and who’s and last but not least, the what not’s, which is very important seeing safety is the number one concern and number one priority for everyone taking part in the event!
As the first round of the event started, our station came to life with shooters, parents and coaches and gunshots rang out for miles and miles. I wasn’t even a shooter and my adrenaline was pumping hard. I found myself squatting and swaying with the shooters as they took aim. It was as if I was one with them…it was so cool! Of course I have a love for shooting and clays are just my all time favorite, so all of it was electrifying to me, seeing just how much I love the sport! By the time the first rounds were finished and all the spent shells were picked up, I was in shock, in shock that so many young people are so very, very good at this sport! It’s amazing really how many targets they hit, just amazing. And at our station we sent out a true pair, a bird and a rabbit — one of our clays was regular size and one was a mini, and I do mean a mini, half the size of the regular clay, wow so hard to hit, and they hit it all day long! I was, to say the least, in awe, not just in awe of their talent and ability and focus and attitude towards the sport, but I was in awe of their kindness, caring attitude, and respect for me, the volunteers, their coaches, their fellow teammates, themselves and yes, their opponents!
As my time drew to a close, I found myself not wanting to leave, not wanting to depart from the fun and camaraderie I had been experiencing. I found myself not wanting to forget anything from that day…the sights, the sounds, the smells, the wonderment of children of all ages, doing something they love with people so involved with them, that the rest of the world faded away, if just for a little bit.
The SCYSF has five different tournament series events, beginning in December and ending in April with their State Championship. Their memberships range anywhere from 800-900 in any given year, and there are 61 different teams representing those numbers. The age for shooters begins with fifth graders and goes up thru twelfth graders. Fifth through eighth graders are considered rookie to intermediate, ninth and 10th graders are considered juniors and 11th and 12th graders are considered seniors.
Prior to making the squad, each youth participant has to take an eight-hour DNR class offered online and in classroom, hunter education courses, along with hours of practice. The 500 coaches and assistant oaches, well they must take class training as well!
The Foundation was started back in 2008, by a group of amazing men doing extraordinary things for our youth. Their focus was on getting children out into nature, learning about guns and safety, and enjoying the pursuit of the sport. Another tier of their focus was on the fact that not everyone could play football, or basketball, or softball, or soccer, but everyone could take part in sporting clays on an even playing field!
Since 2008 the SCYSF membership numbers have grown by leaps and bounds, I attribute this to the original founders, the executive board, the advisory board, and the two staff members, to say the least they are DEDICATED! At Saturday’s event, there were 739 individual shooters, along with way too many coaches and volunteers to count! It takes many workers behind the scenes, volunteers, sponsors, and yes dedicated parents, it takes a village, but SCYSF is making a huge difference in the lives of our youth!
For more information on SCYSF, their memberships or their rules and regulations, please reach out to Sharon Roddey, Director of SCYSF @ www.scysf.org — 803.517.4801 or visit them on their Facebook page @ SC Youth Shooting Foundation. Thanks to everyone involved for letting me take part in such an amazing day!