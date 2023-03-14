The Lewisville Athletic Hall of Fame has not held a banquet or inducted a class in a few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ll soon make up for lost time.
The school announced on Monday that the annual banquet is returning this summer and will do so with a big class of honorees. Those being inducted at the June 10 ceremony will be Kip McAlister, Rodney McCullough, Cantrelle Crane, Deshawn Williams Elder, Coach Randy Neely and the 1988 state track team. The “Once a Lion, Always a Lion” award will be presented to Leon and Trina McFadden. The event will be held in the Lewisville High School gym. Meet and greet will be at 6:00, the dinner at 7:00 and the ceremony to follow.