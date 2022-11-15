Jumping Lion

Damion Fee has his eyes on the goal line in Saturday’s playoff win over Denmark-Olar.

 BY BILL MARION/SPECIAL TO THE N&R

When they won the opening coin toss, scored on the game’s first possession and then forced a three and out on defense, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he got exactly the start he wanted. He eventually got exactly the ending he wanted to.

Lewisville advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs Saturday with a 43-18 victory over Denmark-Olar that saw the Lions dominate on both sides of the ball.

