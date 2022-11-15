When they won the opening coin toss, scored on the game’s first possession and then forced a three and out on defense, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he got exactly the start he wanted. He eventually got exactly the ending he wanted to.
Lewisville advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs Saturday with a 43-18 victory over Denmark-Olar that saw the Lions dominate on both sides of the ball.
Boulware said he wanted to the ball first and wanted to put the visitors into an early hole and his team did just that, with a lengthy drive that ate up almost half of the opening frame. Once they got near the goal line, Lewisville went with its very effective “heavy” set, featuring Zack Rogers at quarterback. He scored on a two-yard keeper and the Lions led 7-0.
The next march didn’t take nearly as long. After forcing a Denmark-Olar punt, Lewisville reached the end zone in a single play, with Ian Grissom hitting De’Adrian Robinson on a 47-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead.
The Vikings wouldn’t get much going offensively all day, but did manage to hang around courtesy of an opportunistic defense, with William Conelly picking off a Grissom pass and returning it for a long touchdown to make it 14-6.
Lewisville’s next drive moved deep into the Denmark-Olar territory but ultimately bogged down. Marcel Fee drilled a 28-yard field goal, though, to post his team to a 17-6 advantage early in the second, which would stand as the halftime score. Lewisville enjoyed a nearly 3-1 advantage in terms of total yards in the first 24 minutes.
Denmark-Olar made it a one score game early in the second by forcing a fumble and returning it for a touchdown to get within 17-12, but the contest wouldn’t stay close for long. Less than a minute later, Grissom and Robinson collaborated on their second touchdown of the game, this time a 38-yarder. Joaquan Howze ran in a try for two to put the Lions up 25-12. Rogers notched his second touchdown later in the third on another short run from the team’s heavy set and Howze scooted in for two again to build the lead to 21 points.
In the fourth quarter, Fee kicked another field goal and Jaquintus Cousar closed the scoring for Lewisville with a touchdown run. Denmark-Olar, which came into the game with a big-scoring offense, didn’t cross midfield until the fourth quarter and didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the final minutes.
Boulware said he came in wanting to establish the run and the Lions were able to do that, with Damion Fee running for 140 yards in the contest. There were some big plays in the passing game as well, giving Lewisville a well-rounded attack. He was especially happy with the performance of his defense, however.
“Their quarterback, who we kept hearing about and had seen do big things on film, we held him to about 50 total yards,” Boulware said.
His stats (three tackles) didn’t demonstrate it, but Boulware said senior defensive tackle Jaymes Gilcrease was a one-man wrecking crew up front.
“He harassed the quarterback all day and made him do things he didn’t want to do,” Boulware said. “Nobody could block him.”
There are some things to be cleaned up, though. Boulware said he didn’t think his team had turned it over twice in a game all year, let alone given up two scores to an opposing defense.
“We take care of the football. We are stressing that in practice that we can’t turn it over,” he said.
With the win, Lewisville improved to 11-1 overall. The Lions now move on to round three of the playoffs to face perennial power Christ Church. The game will be on the road this Friday at 7:30 p.m.