Technically, Lewisville does not need to win this week to win a region crown. A victory won’t improve the team’s playoff standing either as the Lions have already sewn up a number one seed. Coach Leon Boulware said his team is not looking at things that way.
“This game is very important to us,” he said. “We had a conversation today about having unfinished business.”
Boulware said his team wants to make “a statement” by not only winning the region title but also making a clean sweep. To do that, the team has to finish the job this week and defeat McBee.
McBee comes in at 4-5 on the year but is fresh off a big 50-12 win over Great Falls. The team has been competitive all year and has played a tough schedule. They lost one-score games to Whitmire and C.A. Johnson, fell in a big-time shootout with AA Chesterfield (70-42) and lost to red-hot AA team Buford and perennial Class A contender Lamar.
“They’re a very good football team and a very well-coached football team,” Boulware said.
The Panthers were primarily work from a run-heavy wishbone on offense. In recent years, the team has mixed wishbone and spread looks.
“They’re a little more heavy on the run right now,” Boulware said. “They have a freshman quarterback. It’s about 70-30 run to pass.”
Defensively, McBee is willing to take some chances and often plays cover 0 (man coverage with no deep help). That will likely lead Lewisville, which features a big-play passing offense, to take some shots downfield.
“It will be interesting to see how they cover us,” Boulware said.
Lewisville is coming off a big win over Whitmire. In that one, Boulware said his team played well in all phases, with the first-team defense allowing just one score, the offensive producing big plays on the ground and through the air, and the special teams adding a kick return for a score and a perfect night kicking extra points. Going into the last week of the regular season, he said that’s exactly where his team wants to be.
“I think we’re peaking in all three phases of the game. The kids understand what we’re doing and what we expect now,” Boulware said.
On top of badly wanting to go unbeaten in the region, Lewisville wants to keep the momentum going. Since suffering the only setback of the year (a one-score loss to a very good AA Andrew Jackson squad), the Lions have won three straight. They want to make it four and keep that going as the playoffs begin next week.
“We want to keep this rolling the next five weeks,” Boulware said.
Because of a shortage of game officials in the area the game has been moved from Friday to Thursday. It will kick off at 7:30.