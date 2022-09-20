Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware wants to focus on some little things but also keep his eye on the big picture.

Lewisville is off to a 5-0 start to the season and is preparing for its final non-region game of the year in this week’s home game against Andrew Jackson. The Volunteers come in at 2-2 on the year, but do not have the look of a typical 2-2 team. Andrew Jackson lost a competitive game to a good Fairfield Central team to open the year, and then fell to AAA Crestwood 50-49 in overtime. In the past two weeks they have knocked off an always-tough Lamar team 26-14 and blew out AAA Lakewood 41-0. Boulware is very familiar with Andrew Jackson Coach Todd Shigley as the two were previously assistants on the same staff.

Trending Videos