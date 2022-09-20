Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware wants to focus on some little things but also keep his eye on the big picture.
Lewisville is off to a 5-0 start to the season and is preparing for its final non-region game of the year in this week’s home game against Andrew Jackson. The Volunteers come in at 2-2 on the year, but do not have the look of a typical 2-2 team. Andrew Jackson lost a competitive game to a good Fairfield Central team to open the year, and then fell to AAA Crestwood 50-49 in overtime. In the past two weeks they have knocked off an always-tough Lamar team 26-14 and blew out AAA Lakewood 41-0. Boulware is very familiar with Andrew Jackson Coach Todd Shigley as the two were previously assistants on the same staff.
“We know they will be well-coached and very well prepared. We’ve got to expect a tough battle and be ready for that,” Boulware said.
The first name Boulware mentioned was that of Volunteers running back Trey Thompson and with good reason. In the lopsided victory over Lakewood, Thompson ran for 237 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns. As a team, Andrew Jackson finished with 341 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per carry. Boulware said the team utilizes a two-quarterback system and does so very effectively.
“They have a runner and a thrower,” Boulware said.
Defensively, the Volunteers go with a 4-2 look and the group is apparently very opportunistic, having forced four turnovers on the way to the shutout against Lakewood. In the close win at Lamar, the defense had a pick six and recovered a fumble that set up another touchdown.
Lewisville is coming off one of its best overall efforts of the year in a 40-0 victory at Ridge Spring-Monetta. Offensively, the Lions ran and threw the ball well and got contributions from multiple players as five different guys scored touchdowns.
“I think that people now see that we have multiple athletes that can make plays,” Boulware said.
Defensively, Boulware and his staff instituted some changes both in terms of personnel and scheme. For one thing, they went to some multiple front looks including a 50. That obviously worked well, with the Trojans (normally a potent offensive unit) scoring no points (for the first time since the COVID-shortened year of 2020) and tallying just 50 yards of total offense.
“We also went back to working on some of the fundamentals in practice, things like blocking and tackling,” he said.
Boulware would obviously like to see his offense continue to be productive and is a fan of pitching shutouts, but said his team still has room to improve. He wants to win every game but also understands non-region games are about getting ready to play the contests that really matter. So the top objective is to come out of this week healthy. Beyond that, he wants to see his team improve on the little things. One of those was on display this past week. After suffering through 15 penalties against Blacksburg, the Lions only had two last week. He wants to see execution be crisp on point on both sides of the ball and turnovers and penalties minimized.
“You have to be able to do the little things right,” Boulware said.
When a team does that the big picture of wining region titles, making the playoffs and fighting for a shot at a title starts to come into focus.
Kickoff at Lewisville on Friday night is set for 7:30.