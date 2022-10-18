Lewisville didn’t necessarily set out to have almost every skill player score a touchdown Friday night, but it sort of worked out that way.
“That wasn’t the plan, but we’ve got so many guys that we can put the ball in their hands and they make plays,” said Coach Leon Boulware.
Seven different Lions scored as Lewisville picked up a big win over county rival Great Falls by a 56-6 final score.
The Lions jumped out early. Great Falls mishandled the opening kickoff and ended up starting the game’s opening drive at its own four. They went three-and-out, got off a short punt and Lewisville took over at the 25. They scored in one play, with quarterback Ian Grissom hitting a wide-open Jordan Strong for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
The Lions scored on the next possession as well, moving 70 yards in six plays. JaQuintus Cousar turned a short screen throw into a 26-yard gain and Grissom eventually hit Denari Garcia in the end zone. It was a great catch, with Garcia going up high for the ball and barely getting his toes down inbounds to make it 13-0.
Great Falls seemed to find its offensive footing on its next possession. After quarterback Tremaine Caldwell converted a third down with a 10-yard scramble, big running back Jaylan Sanders hit a hole, ran through an arm tackle and rumbled 37 yards into Lewisville territory. Two plays later, Caldwell bought some time, rolled to his right and lofted a perfect throw to Demarion McMullen down the sidelines who caught a contested ball and made it to the end zone to complete a 39-yard touchdown pass. A try for two failed, but for a time the Red Devils were back in it and only down 13-6.
Lewisville scored again just before the end of the first quarter, though. Grissom continued his big night, capping a quick 50-yard march with a 20-yard touchdown pass to De’Adrian Robinson. Great Falls fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Lions took advantage, scoring just three plays into the second quarter. Grissom notched his fourth scoring toss and this one went to JaCorreum Howze from 24 yards out to build the lead up to 28-6.
Great Falls did put together two time-consuming drives in the frame, both of which ate about four minutes off the clock but neither resulted in points. Lewisville had a shot at adding to its lead but had a tipped pass picked off at the Great Falls three and missed a late field goal.
On the opening drive of the third, the first rushing touchdown of the night was recorded (by Lewisville’s Damion Fee) to end a 52-yard Lewisville march. Linebacker Daquan Evans recorded an interception three plays later and set up a touchdown run by Cousar. Howze had a touchdown reception in the third and Jordan Rogers scored on a short run in the fourth out of Lewisville’s wildcat package. Great Falls made a couple of big offensive plays and did have one touchdown called back on a penalty.
Boulware said he knew coming in that Great Falls, though depleted by injuries (they dressed 17 on Friday) had some playmakers and would give it all they had in a rivalry game. He said he also knew that his team was ready.
“We knew they had some players. We respect the guys they have over there but at the same time, we know what our defense can do,” he said.
As far as having so many players visit the end zone, Boulware said that is a product both of scheme but of having so many talented weapons. With the team’s last game against C.A. Johnson being fairly low-scoring (19-0) and played in heavy wind, Boulware said he thinks some people got the wrong idea about the Lions.
“We knew we could open it up. The last game, people thought we couldn’t do what we do well because of the weather. We try to play smart football. We take what the defense gives us. We knew we had some mismatches with their linebackers covering our receivers,” he said.
With the win, Lewisville stands at 7-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. The Lions play at Whitmire this Friday and with the Wolverines being the only other team with an unbeaten region record and two contests to go, the game is essentially for the region crown. Great Falls dropped to 2-7, 0-3. The Red Devils wrap up the regular season with a home game against McBee on Friday. Great Falls needs a win in that contest to have a shot at a playoff berth.