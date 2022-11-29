ALL REGION PIC

The Lewisville backfield combo of Ian Grissom and Damion Fee made the all-region team along with several of their teammates.

 BY BILL MARION

The high school football season ended in Chester County two weeks ago but football awards season is now underway.

Nine Chester High Cyclones football players were named to the Region IV-AAA all-region team. The biggest honor went to senior running back Shydem McCullough, who was picked as Co-Offensive Player of the Year. On the season, he ran for 1,103 yards on 168 carries and added 169 receiving yards on 17 catches. He finished with 16 total touchdowns.

Trending Videos