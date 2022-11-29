The high school football season ended in Chester County two weeks ago but football awards season is now underway.
Nine Chester High Cyclones football players were named to the Region IV-AAA all-region team. The biggest honor went to senior running back Shydem McCullough, who was picked as Co-Offensive Player of the Year. On the season, he ran for 1,103 yards on 168 carries and added 169 receiving yards on 17 catches. He finished with 16 total touchdowns.
Also on the all-region list was sophomore quarterback Trooper Floyd. In his first year as a full-time starter, he threw for 2,014 yards and accounted for 21 total touchdowns. Two of his top passing targets were also honored. Junior wide receiver Reggie Heath made the list and set some school history in the progress. For the year, he caught 56 passes for 1,004 yards, which made him only the second receiver in school history to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a year. He had five touchdown catches. Fellow junior Kyan Kennedy made the all-region team at tight end, posting 23 catches on the season for 265 yards and six touchdowns.
Two defensive starters also made the all-region first team including linebacker junior Antonio Hopkins. Also an offensive contributor who scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2022, he recorded 113 tackles and four sacks on defense. Senior defensive back Andre Evans (also a kick returner, slot receiver and occasional running back who scored nine touchdowns) made the team after posting 64 tackles and an interception. Offensive and defensive lineman C.J. McCree, defensive back D.J. Stevenson and defensive end Terry Radford all made the teams as honorable mentions.
Chester went 7-5 on the year and advanced to the second round of the AAA playoffs before falling to eventual upperstate champion Powdersville.
The Lewisville Lions had 10 players picked for the all-region squad out of Region III-A. Not surprisingly, given the team’s unbeaten region record and big point totals, the first-team offense was stocked with Lions. Quarterback Ian Grissom, a sophomore who set school records for touchdown passes in a game and eclipsed 2,000 yards through the air, was a first-team honoree. Behind him on the list, as he was on the field all season, was junior running back Damion Fee who went for better than 1,000 yards on the ground. Zack Rogers was picked as an “athlete” on the team and that pretty well sums up his role for Lewisville. He played safety, quarterback, receiver and running back at various times during the year and excelled in all of the above. Two underclassmen wide receivers made the list in freshman Jacorreun Howze and sophomore De’Adrian Robinson. Jordan Strong, a freshman that made an impact on both sides of the ball, was another “athlete selection.”
Junior linebacker Joaquan Howze, senior defensive tackle (and four-year starter) Jaymes Gillcrese and junior defensive end K.J. Davis all made the team, as did kicker Marcel Fee. On top of the honors for the players, Coach Leon Boulware was picked as “Coach of the Year” in the region.
Lewisville won a region title for the first time in more than a decade, advanced to the third round of the Class playoffs and posted a record of 11-2. It was Boulware’s first year as a varsity head coach, though he previously won state titles as a wrestling head coach.