Coach Leon Boulware is looking forward to his first taste of the Great Falls-Lewisville rivalry, but said he is approaching it with a great deal of caution.
“It’s a big rivalry game. Regardless of record, we know going in that we are going to get the best Great Falls we’re going to see all year,” he said.
The annual showdown between the Lions and Red Devils was actually voted the top rivalry in the Southeast a few years ago by USA Today. Boulware, in his first year at the helm of the Lewisville program, said he knows the history. There have been years when one program has been down and the other riding high and yet the outcome ends up being a surprise. In 2014, Lewisville was 0-9 but pulled a last-second upset of then 7-2 Great Falls. The schools are less than 10 miles apart, players know one another well and there is a pride and bragging rights on the line. On top of that, this game figures in heavily in terms of the postseason.
Lewisville comes in with an overall record of 6-1 and is 1-0 in region play. The team is ranked in the top 10 and has its eyes on a region crown and number one playoff seed. That goal is within reach with wins in the last three games of the season.
Great Falls is 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the region. They have to have a win in the final two weeks to make the playoffs. So they have to win Friday or get a victory at home next Friday over McBee to get in the postseason.
Lewisville was off last week, and Boulware said the time off was much needed.
“It was great. We needed it. We were able to get rejuvenated and rested up. It definitely helped as we work to try to peak towards the end of the year,” he said.
Last time they took the field, Lewisville rebounded from its only loss of the season with a 19-0 win over C.A. Johnson. Boulware thinks his team “figured some things out” in that contest in terms of defense. The previous week, Lewisville allowed nearly 400 yards on the ground against Andrew Jackson in a 28-20 loss. It certainly should be mentioned the AA Volunteers are on a four-game win streak and are one of the hottest teams in the state offensively. Still, Boulware said his team needed to get better after that loss and has.
“We’ve used that,” he said. “They didn’t like that feeling. They don’t want to experience that again. Since we’ve lost, I’ve seen a different team”
In terms of what he expects to see out of Great Falls, Boulware said the team seems to be incorporating more H-back looks. They are running the ball well but can “drop back and throw it too.”
He knows the Red Devils are 2-6, but again, said that record means nothing.
“We are not overlooking anybody. We learned that lesson early against Blacksburg (a game the Lions own 31-26). We have a job to do. We need to win Monday through Thursday on the practice field and let that transition to the field,” Boulware said.
Great Falls has shown improvement on offense in recent weeks. They trailed by only one touchdown in the third quarter last Friday against C.A. Johnson before things got away from them in a 62-26 loss. The week before, Great Falls actually scored a tying touchdown against Whitmire but had it wiped out by a penalty and ultimately fell 48-30. Coach Demarcus Simons said after that game his team has to eliminate mistakes and needs to be more assignment sure up front.
Kickoff at Lewisville Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.