GF-LEW

Lewisville’s defense has come on strong and pitched a shutout two weeks ago against C.A. Johnson.

 BY BILL MARION

Coach Leon Boulware is looking forward to his first taste of the Great Falls-Lewisville rivalry, but said he is approaching it with a great deal of caution.

“It’s a big rivalry game. Regardless of record, we know going in that we are going to get the best Great Falls we’re going to see all year,” he said.

