The Lewisville Lions didn’t start prepping for this Friday’s opponent, East Clarendon, on Monday. They, in fact, started getting ready for the Wolverines several weeks ago.
“We started preparing for week one on day one,” said Lions Coach Leon Boulware.
Lewisville opens its season and Boulware begins his football head-coaching career on Friday night at East Clarendon. Boulware said the preseason exists to get ready for the regular season, so that’s exactly what he did. Scrimmages and Friday’s jamboree were more about self-assessment than preparing a game plan for opponents. He has geared everything towards his team being ready to go against the Wolverines. He said doing so has been no easy task.
“They are a well-coached football team. Offensively, they will spread you out and also get in a wishbone. They mix in some triple option, so it’s a lot to prepare for,” he said.
Getting ready to defend the wishbone will actually pay some dividends down the road. Boulware said two region opponents will base out of that offense, so it will actually help Lewisville down the road to see it now.
Defensively, Boulware said East Clarendon has some players that “fly around” and do a good job of getting to the football.
Lewisville is fresh off a 14-0 win over the Hickory Hawks. The defense offered up a dominant performance, holding the Hawks to single digits in terms of total yardage in the two-quarters-long session. The defensive front, stocked with experience and playmakers, was dominant, shutting down the preferred attack of the Hawks (a power running game) almost completely. Minus a late 19-yard completion, Hickory would have actually finished with negative yardage.
“I’m excited about that group,” Boulware said. “The linebackers played well and the secondary didn’t fall asleep.”
The offense had two long scoring plays through the air, both of which featured sophomore quarterback Ian Grissom connecting with Ja’Correum Howze. There were other scoring opportunities, but they were short-circuited by Lewisville mistakes. There were some dropped passes and a few missed blocks, but one other problem is the one that annoyed Boulware the most.
“The holding calls drove me nuts. We have to cut back on dumb penalties. We have to be a disciplined football team. You can’t make those kinds of mistakes against a good football team,” he said.
Boulware has been a head wrestling coach and has served on the staffs of some successful football coaching staffs, but tonight marks his first game as a head varsity football coach. He wondered at one point whether that opportunity would ever come. When he saw the Lewisville job posted, he said he was so excited he could barely sleep. Starting off at a place with the tradition and support Lewisville has was a dream come true. He said a successful first season will also be one where his team is successful in the classroom and community as well. Of course, he also wants to start with a win. He and the Lions have been getting ready to do just that for some time now.
Kickoff at East Clarendon is set for 7:30 Friday night. The school sells tickets at the gate and does have a clear bag policy.