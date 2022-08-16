Lewisville jamboree

Lewisville’s defense held the Hickory Hawks to less than 10 yards of total offense during Friday night’s jamboree matchup.

 BY BILL MARION/SPECIAL TO THE N&R

The Lewisville Lions didn’t start prepping for this Friday’s opponent, East Clarendon, on Monday. They, in fact, started getting ready for the Wolverines several weeks ago.

“We started preparing for week one on day one,” said Lions Coach Leon Boulware.

