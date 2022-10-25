Lewisville clinched its first region title in more than a decade Friday night with a 57-18 victory over Whitmire, but it would have been hard to tell that from the team’s reaction.
There was no celebrating and no fanfare. They shook hands, huddled up with coaches and then left the field just like they did in the previous eight contests.
“We have unfinished business,” said Coach Leon Boulware. “We want a clean sweep in the region, so we immediately moved our focus onto the next game.”
The Lions jumped out on top in the early going and did so with a mix of run and pass. Damion Fee ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, while quarterback Ian Grissom went 9-of-15 through the air for 234 yards and three scores.
“It went well from the start. It’s a real credit to our offensive line,” Boulware said.
Whitmire, which primarily operates from a run-heavy double-wing on offense did hit the Lions for a big play and a score late in the first quarter to keep it close at 14-6.
“They scored on a busted play,” Boulware said. “Sometimes they lull you to sleep and hit you over the top and that’s what happened.”
The Lions put it away in the second quarter, though. Overcoming a big spate of penalties, they pulled out to a 35-6 lead by halftime.
Not surprisingly, given the big point total, Lewisville had several players with big nights, including some young players as the team emptied the bench in the second half. Freshman wide receiver Ja’Correum Howze had four catches for 146 yards and a touchdown and freshman running back Mikel Hutchins scored a touchdown. Jordan Strong had a receiving touchdown and ran a kickoff back 95 yards for a score.
With the win, the Lions improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in region play. The team will wrap up the regular season Thursday night at McBee. Boulware said if his team is successful this week, there might be a bit more of a celebration.
“We’ll enjoy that a little if it happens,” he said.