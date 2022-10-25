LIONS ONE

Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware addresses his team after a recent victory.

 BY BILL MARION

Lewisville clinched its first region title in more than a decade Friday night with a 57-18 victory over Whitmire, but it would have been hard to tell that from the team’s reaction.

There was no celebrating and no fanfare. They shook hands, huddled up with coaches and then left the field just like they did in the previous eight contests.

