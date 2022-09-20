LEW PIC

Lewisville’s defense allowed just 50 total yards in a dominating effort on Friday night.

 BY BILL MARION

When you have almost as many points scored as yards allowed in a football game, you’ve had a good night. Lewisville had a good night on Friday.

The Lions defense offered up its best performance of the year and after a slow start the offense exploded for 33 points in the second and third quarters on the way to a 40-0 rout of Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Trending Videos