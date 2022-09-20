When you have almost as many points scored as yards allowed in a football game, you’ve had a good night. Lewisville had a good night on Friday.
The Lions defense offered up its best performance of the year and after a slow start the offense exploded for 33 points in the second and third quarters on the way to a 40-0 rout of Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The game was scoreless through one quarter, but the Lions hung two touchdowns on the board in the second to go up 14-0. It didn’t take long for Lewisville to put it away once the third quarter started.
“We had two touchdowns in two plays on our first two drives of the second half,” said Lions Coach Leon Boulware.
It was 33-0 by the end of three and Lewisville added an insurance score in the fourth. The offense did a good job of spreading the ball around to a number of its weapons. Denari Garcia had four catches for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Joaquan Howze had seven grabs for around 80 yards, Andrew Langley grabbed five for around 50 yards (and scored a touchdown), De’adrian Robinson had a touchdown, Damion Fee ran for 125 yards and a score and Zack Rogers ran for a TD playing quarterback in the team’s Wildcat package. Starting quarterback Ian Grissom had another big night as well and Boulware said the sophomore is now over 1,000 yards for the season and has 17 touchdowns.
“We took what the defense gave us and controlled the game the whole night,” Boulware said.
The coach is also a big believer in making use of the quality depth his team possesses. It is a rarity in Class A football, but the Lions have very few players that start both ways, even on the offensive and defensive lines. Boulware plays a lot of guys and as result the opposition frequently gets worn down.
“We like to say that we take people to the deep waters in the second half and see if they can swim,” Boulware said.
That tactic seemed to work Friday as Lewisville built on its early lead and then ran away with it in the second half.
Then there was the defense. Not only did Lewisville record a shutout on the road against traditionally good team in a place where Lewisville has suffered some tough losses over the years, they dominated. Ridge Spring-Monetta finished the game with just 50 total yards of offense. That came partly because the Lions made some scheme changes and introduced some multiple fronts, but also because guys made plays. They overwhelmed the Trojans at the line of scrimmage and stopped them at or behind the line consistently.
The Lions are now 5-0 on the season. Boulware said he knew his team was capable of getting to this point, but that there remains much to do. There is a touch matchup this week with AA Andrew Jackson which presents a chance to get to 6-0. He also knows that in the grand scheme of things, that doesn’t mean a lot since it is how the Lions do in the region that will ultimately decide the team’s fate.
“We just need to keep doing what we need to do,” he said.