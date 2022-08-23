“We won on offense, defense and special teams,” Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said of his team’s opening game at East Clarendon.
They won on the scoreboard too, in a big way.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
“We won on offense, defense and special teams,” Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said of his team’s opening game at East Clarendon.
They won on the scoreboard too, in a big way.
Boulware’s debut at Lewisville (and as a varsity head coach) could not have gone much better, as the Lions jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to a 44-0 victory.
Boulware said his offense was hitting on all cylinders from the get-go and that started with new starting quarterback Ian Grissom. The sophomore (in his first varsity start) was efficient through the air, hitting 14-of-18 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns (both to junior Andrew Langley). He only ran the ball four times (for 25 yards) but he made every attempt count, rushing for three more touchdowns. De’Adrian Robinson had 102 yards receiving, Langley had a big night and several other receivers chipped in as well.
“In our offense, somebody is always going to be open,” Boulware said. “We have some young guys that are growing up fast.”
Damion Fee led a balanced rushing effort with 70 yards.
Defensively, Lewisville overwhelmed the Wolverines, holding their opponents to just 15 yards of total offense. Additionally, East Clarendon was unable to complete a single pass. Linebacker Joaquan Howze was in on 15 tackles and five tackles-for-loss, freshman linebacker Daquan Evans had eight tackles and defensive lineman Montre’ Fletcher had eight tackles, including one in the end zone for a safety.
“I’m excited about that defense. Our guys were flying around, hustling and making plays. I don’t know if there is an offensive line that can block all our defensive linemen,” Boulware said.
Sophomore kicker Marcel Fee was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points, had a touchback on a kickoff and nearly pinned one punt at the one-yard-line. Boulware said he was glad the long offseason of hard work paid off in terms of his team coming out and playing well in all phases.
“The kids played up to the level that we expected them to,” Boulware said.
Getting a blowout victory in his first game as varsity head coach was a big deal, but Boulware said it didn’t fully hit him until he reviewed the game tape on Saturday. He said he wanted his team to enjoy the win they earned, but also didn’t want them celebrating too long as the home opener is coming up this week. Boulware wants to see the same kind of effort in all three phases of the game this Friday.
Lewisville will be at home this week against Wagener-Salley.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.