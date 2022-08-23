Leon Boulware got his first win as a head coach last week. Now he is looking for his first winning streak.
Boulware’s Lewisville Lions went on the road last week and got a blowout victory over East Clarendon. It was 44-0, but even that lopsided score doesn’t tell the whole story. The Wolverines barely reached double digits in terms of total yards and the score was 37-0 at the half.
Boulware expects an even bigger challenge this week as his Lions play their first home game. Lewisville will face Wagener-Salley, a program that is currently on a several-years-long run of competitiveness that has included a recent run to the upperstate title game.
“They probably have more athletes than we saw last week,” Boulware said. “They are also a little older and more experienced.”
On top of that, Boulware said, as per usual, the War Eagles are huge up front on both lines of scrimmage. The team also makes no bones about what they plan to do on offense. They may show some spread looks, but Wagener-Salley’s preference is to run the ball and control the clock, something they have done with great effectiveness during their recent run of success. That included last week, when the team opened with a 28-8 win over Allendale-Fairfax.
“We know we are going to have to stop the run to be successful,” Boulware said.
Defensively, the War Eagles will work from a 3-3 look. Boulware said he did notice that a lot of Wagener-Salley’s players go both ways. Lewisville has excellent depth that allows Boulware to have most players exclusively go on one side of the ball or the other.
“That’s something we hope we can take advantage of. We are going to try to stretch them out a little when we have the ball,” Boulware said.
Kickoff at Lewisville Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
Chester will be back in action this week and while the Cyclones are certainly working to prepare specifically for Fort Mill, Coach Victor Floyd said there has been an emphasis on something even more important.
“We have worked on cleaning up mistakes. We had too many self-inflicted wounds last week. We have to clean that up,” he said.
Chester had 100 yards of penalties in the first half of a loss to Lancaster and a pair of turnovers. The game was an odd one, starting on Thursday night (it was moved from Friday because of storms that were forecast for Friday), being halted because of a lack of power and resuming on Saturday afternoon. When the team returned to the field Saturday, it operated in a cleaner fashion (only two penalties for 10 yards in 18:51 of play). The defense allowed one big play but nothing else and the offense moved the ball. The Cyclones struggled to finish off drives, though, something else that has been an emphasis.
As for Fort Mill (this week’s opponent), Floyd said they present a unique challenge in terms of the offense they run.
“They are full triple option, which is tough. It is assignment football that requires you be in the right position every time,” Floyd said.
Defensively, Fort Mill likes to gamble and blitzes about 90% of the time. The Yellow Jackets lost last week to a good Catawba Ridge team 31-7.
Kickoff at Fort Mill is set for 7:30 Friday night.