Leon Boulware got his first win as a head coach last week. Now he is looking for his first winning streak.

Boulware’s Lewisville Lions went on the road last week and got a blowout victory over East Clarendon. It was 44-0, but even that lopsided score doesn’t tell the whole story. The Wolverines barely reached double digits in terms of total yards and the score was 37-0 at the half.

