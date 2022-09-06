Chesterfield’s sophomore quarterback lived up to the hype on Friday…but so did Lewisville’s.
The game was close for a half, but the Lions pulled away in the third quarter on the way to a 35-20 victory.
Chesterfield signal-caller Kaegan Chambers carries a four-star rating according to some recruiting services and certainly looked worthy of it on his team’s first possession. He had three carries for 28 yards and hit two-of-three passes for 32 yards. Running back Jayden Little finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. A try for two failed, but the visiting Rams led 6-0 midway through the first.
Lewisville responded on the ensuing drive and did so in large part by establishing the running game with Damion Fee. He caught a seven-yard pass and logged four carries for 30 yards, including a 16-yarder for a touchdown. A successful PAT put Lewisville in front 7-6.
Chesterfield had an answer just before the end of the first quarter. They too had success on the ground, with Little and fellow back Bobby Ragin combining for 43 rushing yards. Chambers showed off his arm too, finding single coverage down the field and lofting a perfect pass into the hands of a leaping Zay Campbell for a 34-yard gain. Little scored his second touchdown of the game on a 19-yard rush and Chambers found receiver Terrel Robinson on the two-point conversion try to put the Rams up 14-7.
Lewisville quickly drove to midfield but lost big yardage on a bad snap on third-and-short, forcing a punt. Chesterfield got to the Lewisville 45 and went for it on fourth-and-short, but the Lions defense came up with a big stop.
Lewisville lost six yards on a sack on the first play of the next drive, but only needed one play to tie the game up. Quarterback Ian Grissom bought some time with his feet, saw De’Adrian Robinson in single coverage down the far sidelines and fired a pas in his direction. The sophomore wide receiver out-jumped a defender for the ball, kept his balance and tiptoed down the sidelines for a 69-yard touchdown. The successful PAT tied the game at 14.
The Rams again drove into Lewisville territory but again turned the ball over on downs. Once again, starting with favorable field position, the Lions scored to retake the lead. Robinson had another big play, this one on a catch-and-run that he took for 44 yards. Grissom then connected with Denari Garcia for a 10-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
The Rams had a chance to tie the game back up just before the half, with Chambers driving his team into the red zone. On fourth-and-five, however, the Rams went to the air and Chambers had a receiver open on a slant route near the goal line. The throw was perfect but so was the defense as Lions safety Zack Rogers dove, timed everything perfectly and tipped the ball out of the receiver’s grasp to force another turnover on downs. That kept the score at 21-14 at the half.
Chesterfield mounted an eight-play drive to open the third and again got inside the Lewisville 20 but had a bad snap that Lewisville’s Braxton Seegars recovered to end the threat. At that point, the Lions went a on a 16-play drive that consumed 8:26 of the third quarter clock. Fee logged six carries and Rogers followed up his big defensive contribution with one on offense. On a fourth-and-short, he lined up at quarterback, ran for the first down and kept his legs churning for a 13-yard gain to move the sticks. Grissom checked back in and had a nice completion to Andrew Langley and capped things with a 20-yard scoring toss to Jordan Strong to put his team up 28-14.
Early in the fourth, Chesterfield again drove into Lewisville territory, but again suffered a turnover, with Riquarius Harris picking off a tipped pass. On the ensuing drive, Fee ripped off runs of 10 and 20 yards and he ended it with a two-yard touchdown to put the Lions up 35-14 with just over five minutes to play.
Chesterfield did get a late score, with Chambers throwing a touchdown pass with 1:12 to play. A try for two failed to make the final score 35-20.
Chambers ran for 150 and threw for 171, but Grissom matched him with 253 yards passing a three touchdowns. Fee ended the night with 20 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said his plan coming in was to establish a running game and play a bit of keep away from Chambers.
“We wanted to establish the run early on in the game. We wanted to establish the run period. We wanted to try to keep that quarterback off the field, that was the game plan…I told (Fee) at school today, to get ready, that I was going to feed him. After two or three quarters, you don’t want to tackle him,” Boulware said.
Still, Boulware said he knew his team would be able to make big plays through the air when need be.
There were some challenges for the Lions during the week beyond just playing a good AA team with a highly rated quarterback. Some players were either missing altogether or playing on limited practice time.
“We battled a lot this week,” Boulware explained. “Sick players, injured players…it’s been a long week. Our kids overcame a lot in one week and showed us what kind of team we’ve got. It’s a young team that when adversity hit, we kept fighting. I’m proud of them.”
With the victory, Lewisville improved to 3-0 on the season. The Lions will be back on the road this week to face AA Blacksburg.