They will be on the road against a AA opponent, but that is about the only certainty the Lewisville Lions have going into Friday.

Lewisville will be at Blacksburg this Friday and will be looking to improve to 4-0. The Lions are fresh off a quality win over Chesterfield 35-20. Coach Leon Boulware said the on-field challenge his team faced this past week was tough enough. The Rams featured a four-star quarterback and an offensive line he said might the best his team will see this year. Off the field, Lewisville had players missing the game and practice during the week with an assortment of illnesses and injuries. He said his team showed some serious grit and ability to overcome obstacles and offered sophomore Zack Rogers as an example. He missed practice during the week but suited up and played “the game of his life” with several crucial pass break-ups and a huge run (in his one snap at quarterback) to convert a fourth down play on a touchdown drive that helped ice the game. This week, Lewisville is playing a team dealing with adversity, but Boulware said it is much more serious that whether or not players can practice.

