They will be on the road against a AA opponent, but that is about the only certainty the Lewisville Lions have going into Friday.
Lewisville will be at Blacksburg this Friday and will be looking to improve to 4-0. The Lions are fresh off a quality win over Chesterfield 35-20. Coach Leon Boulware said the on-field challenge his team faced this past week was tough enough. The Rams featured a four-star quarterback and an offensive line he said might the best his team will see this year. Off the field, Lewisville had players missing the game and practice during the week with an assortment of illnesses and injuries. He said his team showed some serious grit and ability to overcome obstacles and offered sophomore Zack Rogers as an example. He missed practice during the week but suited up and played “the game of his life” with several crucial pass break-ups and a huge run (in his one snap at quarterback) to convert a fourth down play on a touchdown drive that helped ice the game. This week, Lewisville is playing a team dealing with adversity, but Boulware said it is much more serious that whether or not players can practice.
Jet Turner, Blacksburg’s head coach, has had to take a leave of absence from the team as he deals with a recurrence of cancer.
“They are obviously dealing with a lot,” Boulware said.
On the field, the Wildcats stand at 0-3 on the year. They opened with a lopsided loss to a very good Buford team, then fell to St. Joe’s 35-7 before putting forth a good effort in a 21-20 loss to Cherryville. Boulware said his team is having to be ready for anything at this point.
“They switched from a wishbone, wing-T offense to a spread in one week. We’ve got to prepare for anything,” he said.
Boulware actually had the chance to see Blacksburg in person, with the Wildcats having faced Great Falls in the Chester County Football Jamboree just after the Lions played the Hickory Hawks in the same event. He likes their quarterback and said he brings a lot of athleticism to the position. He also spoke highly Blacksburg’s defense, which he said does a good job of flying to the football.
Boulware is hoping for a slightly less hectic week of game preparation than his team faced leading up to Chesterfield. He said at certain points last week, he really had no way of knowing who would be available to play and who would not. Once the game actually started, the Lions had some miscues, with a few bad snaps and dropped passes. When it mattered, though, the Lions were able to both play ball control and to create big plays in the passing game. The defense allowed some yardage, but also forced three turnovers and three turnovers on downs. Boulware said he hopes that trend continues this week.
Kickoff at Blacksburg is set for 7:30 p.m.