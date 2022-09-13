Last week, Lewisville went into its game with Blacksburg not knowing whether their opponent would go with the double-wing look they’d shown the first two weeks, or a spread they’d debuted in game three. That preparation was relatively easy compared to what the Lions are facing this week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
“There’s another week of trying to figure it out,” said Coach Leon Boulware. “We’ve seen six or seven formations run (on offense). The I wishbone, the power I, the spread…we’ve got to be prepared for all of it.”
The Trojans are off to an atypically slow start at 0-3, but that comes with a bit of an asterisk. The team opened with a AAAA private school from Georgia (Augusta Christian), then battled unbeaten and top-ranked AA team Saluda before falling in a close one to AA Batesburg-Leesville before having last week off. Boulware said his team knows the 0-3 record does not indicate the quality of opponent they will face.
“They have got some athletes and some big guys up front. They actually remind me of Wagener-Salley (a team the Lions played earlier this year),” Boulware said.
On top of all the offensive variations the Lions have to be ready for, the Trojans may also give different looks on defense. Boulware said they have run mainly from a 3-4 look, but he fully expects them “to play over” in an attempt to take away Lewisville’s deep passing game, which has produced huge plays this year. Blacksburg employed that tactic last week and did limit the big plays, though that opened things up for Lewisville’s screen game and ground attack.
The Lions got a road win over a very game Blacksburg team Friday night 31-25. The Lions made some mistakes (including an interception for an early touchdown) but also didn’t have many calls go their way, with three touchdowns being called back. Still, Boulware said it was good for his team to deal with some adversity on the road and find a way to fight through it.
Hard as it is to believe, the regular season will be halfway over after Friday night and the Lions will have just one more non-region game after playing the Trojans. That represents a good opportunity to take stock of things and measure how far the team has come. Boulware said the team is exactly where it wanted to be at this point (4-0) but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.
“I want to see us start faster. The last two weeks, we’ve started slow and picked up at halftime. I want to see us come out and dominate both sides of the ball. We’ve done a bad job of letting teams hang around,” Boulware said.
Fans might see some slight philosophy shifts this week and perhaps some personnel tweaks here and there. That means Ridge Spring-Monetta might have to be ready anything, just like the Lions.
Kickoff at Ridge Spring-Monetta is set for 7 p.m.