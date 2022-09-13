Last week, Lewisville went into its game with Blacksburg not knowing whether their opponent would go with the double-wing look they’d shown the first two weeks, or a spread they’d debuted in game three. That preparation was relatively easy compared to what the Lions are facing this week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

“There’s another week of trying to figure it out,” said Coach Leon Boulware. “We’ve seen six or seven formations run (on offense). The I wishbone, the power I, the spread…we’ve got to be prepared for all of it.”

