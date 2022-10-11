The fall college sports season is now in full swing and several Chester County natives are off to solid starts.
Two former Chester Cyclones are presently contributing for the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team. Octaveon “Tank” Minter is a starter for the team on the defensive line. A starter in all five of the team’s games thus far, he has been in on 10 tackles.
As a freshman last year, Minter burst onto the scene with 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in nine games. Those numbers made him a second team All-MEAC selection. He was also a second-team pre-season all-conference player.
Minter was a four-year starter for the Cyclones and actually began his career at linebacker before being moved to the defensive line as a senior, where he earned all-state recognition. He was a member of the 2018 state title-winning team at Chester.
His former and current teammate Zan Dunham is a freshman for the Bulldogs this year. Listed as a linebacker (and earning more playing time as the year progresses), Dunham has two tackles, was in on a tackle-for-loss (against South Carolina) and blocked a punt in the team’s opener against Central Florida.
A four-year starter at quarterback who also played safety and linebacker at Chester, Dunham threw and ran for well over 1,000 yards last season despite missing time with an injury. He helped guide the Cyclones to the state title as a starting quarterback his freshman year and helped get the team to the upperstate title contest last year.
Former Cyclone Pha’Leak Brown is now playing at Illinois State. On the season, he has recorded 22 carries for 89 yards. In the abbreviated spring season of 2021 (played then because of the COVID-19 pandemic), he led the team in rushing yards with 217 and recorded a touchdown. During the full 2021 fall season, he was second on the team with 163 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. At Chester, he was a three-time 1,000 rusher, tallying more than 1,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in Chester’s 2018 state championship campaign.
John Erby is now in his redshirt freshman campaign at Rhode Island. The former Cyclone is actually five years out of high school but had two injury redshirts and the 2020 season was not counted against the eligibility of any player because of the then-lingering pandemic. In five games this year, the wide receiver has four catches for 50 yards. He played receiver at Chester until his senior year, when he switched to quarterback and had 2,800 total yards and 37 touchdowns. He has been named a conference Academic Honor Roll player during his time with the Blue Hens.
Former Chester High lineman Xi Simpson is now playing his redshirt senior season at North Carolina Central. He transferred to the school after starting 20 games the past two years at Wingate.
Keith Boyd, a long-time starter on the Chester offensive line, including for the state title-winning team, is now a contributor on the offensive line at Presbyterian College. He played in eight games last year and started six. Additionally, former Cyclones Quez Jackson is a player at Johnson C. Smith and Demorrious Thompson is playing at Allen University. Former Great Falls High School two-sport standout Will Manning is a freshman tight end this year at Erskine.
Amber Bass, an all-state player in three sports at Lewisville High School, is now a senior volleyball player at Southern Wesleyan University. Bass presently leads the team in both kills (170) and points (200) by very wide margins.
Bass helped Lewisville win state crowns in both softball and volleyball as a junior and was also a standout basketball player.