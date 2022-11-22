The prep football season has ended in Chester County and it is starting to wrap up for a number of former county standouts now competing at the college level.
Zan Dunham and Octaveon Minter were teammates at Chester High School and are again at South Carolina State University. Dunham, a freshman, played in seven games this year for the Bulldogs at linebacker and was in on 20 tackles, had one pass break-up and one blocked kick. Minter, a defensive lineman, appeared in 10 or the team’s 11 games and accumulated 20 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack.
Minter earned all-conference recognition last year as a freshman when he racked up 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in nine games. Minter was a four-year starter for the Cyclones and actually began his career at linebacker before being moved to the defensive line as a senior, where he earned all-state recognition. He was a member of the 2018 state title-winning team at Chester. Dunham is best known to local fans as the four-year starting quarterback for the Cyclones but did also play safety and linebacker in high school. Last year, despite missing several games with injury, he ran and passed for more than 1,000 yards in leading Chester to the upperstate title game. He too was a starter on the 2018 state championship winning team.
Former Cyclone Pha’Leak Brown is now playing at Illinois State. In a crowded backfield, he ran for 155 yards this season and caught 13 passes. In the abbreviated spring season of 2021 (played then because of the COVID-19 pandemic), he led the team in rushing yards with 217 and recorded a touchdown. During the full 2021 fall season, he was second on the team with 163 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. At Chester, he was a three-time 1,000 rusher, tallying more than 1,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in Chester’s 2018 state championship campaign.
John Erby is now in his redshirt freshman campaign at Rhode Island. The former Cyclone is actually five years out of high school but had two injury redshirts and the 2020 season was not counted against the eligibility of any player because of the then-lingering pandemic. He played in 10 games for the 7-4 Rams, catching seven passes at wide receiver for 96 yards. He played receiver at Chester until his senior year, when he switched to quarterback and had 2,800 total yards and 37 touchdowns. He has been named a conference Academic Honor Roll player during his time with the Blue Hens.
Former Chester High lineman Xi Simpson finished his playing career with a redshirt senior season at North Carolina Central. He transferred to the school after starting 20 games the past two years at Wingate. Keith Boyd, a long-time starter on the Chester offensive line, including for the state title-winning team, is now a contributor on the offensive line at Presbyterian College, which just finished its 2022 season. Additionally, former Cyclone Quez Jackson is a player at Johnson C. Smith and Demorrious Thompson is playing at Allen University. Former Great Falls High School two-sport standout Will Manning is a freshman tight end this year at Erskine.
Amber Bass, an all-state player in three sports at Lewisville High School, is now a senior volleyball player at Southern Wesleyan University. The team has completed its season and Bass ended as the team leader, by wide margins, in terms of points (297) and kills (254). She was also named to the Conference Carolinas Fall Academic All-Conference Team. Bass helped Lewisville win state crowns in both softball and volleyball as a junior and was also a standout basketball player.