The prep football season has ended in Chester County and it is starting to wrap up for a number of former county standouts now competing at the college level.

Zan Dunham and Octaveon Minter were teammates at Chester High School and are again at South Carolina State University. Dunham, a freshman, played in seven games this year for the Bulldogs at linebacker and was in on 20 tackles, had one pass break-up and one blocked kick. Minter, a defensive lineman, appeared in 10 or the team’s 11 games and accumulated 20 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack.

