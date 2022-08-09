When you are looking to fill an important job, what do you consider the most important qualification? Is it experience or proximity? Education or location? Ability or address?

That is one of the questions that Chester City Council will have to weigh as it begins a search for a new full-time administrator. On Monday night, Interim Administrator Ed Driggers said the search for his full-time replacement is moving forward and that he anticipates posting the position by the end of the month. He added that he’s already received some feedback on the opening, with most questions centering on the city’s residency requirement. Generally, the City has required administrators to live in the City and other department heads to reside somewhere in the county. We don’t know for certain, but if someone is asking about a residency requirement it seems like it means there is interest in the job but inquiries about whether moving is going to be necessary.

