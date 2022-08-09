When you are looking to fill an important job, what do you consider the most important qualification? Is it experience or proximity? Education or location? Ability or address?
That is one of the questions that Chester City Council will have to weigh as it begins a search for a new full-time administrator. On Monday night, Interim Administrator Ed Driggers said the search for his full-time replacement is moving forward and that he anticipates posting the position by the end of the month. He added that he’s already received some feedback on the opening, with most questions centering on the city’s residency requirement. Generally, the City has required administrators to live in the City and other department heads to reside somewhere in the county. We don’t know for certain, but if someone is asking about a residency requirement it seems like it means there is interest in the job but inquiries about whether moving is going to be necessary.
We’ll say right up front that we generally like the idea of the city (or county’s) highest-paid employees living among those they serve and those that pay their salary. Wanting to work here and collect a paycheck here, but then wanting to take that money back to another location to spend is a bit of a bad look. However, there is another side of the argument to consider.
It is no secret that the City has had a lot of struggles in recent years. Some can’t really be pinned on elected or appointed officials, but many can. There are cash flow issues, questionable expenditures, accounting blunders that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, bad audits and revolving doors at certain positions. Building permits are up, new businesses have moved into downtown and having good people has never been an issue…there is potential in the City, it just has to be cultivated. If there is a great candidate out there, one that checks every box and that has all the assets to lead and guide the City to a brighter, better tomorrow, should their physical address disqualify them? They would obviously still HAVE to be a visible presence at meetings, public events and just in general, but if they happened to live in Chester County or within a certain radius of the City, would that be a requirement sacrifice worth making?
This is something that Chester City Council will have to make a decision on soon. The opinion of residents will obviously be important in making this decision, but what will get Chester the leadership it desperately needs and deserves needs to be too.