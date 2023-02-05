Outside of the appearances on camera and in print that Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey makes himself, someone has to take on the task of spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, the new public face of the office, if you will. That task now falls to Londa Pringle, the Sheriff's Office new PIO.

Pringle was introduced as the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the Sheriff’s Office Recruitment Manager to the media community and the community at large recently at a meet and greet at the Chester County LEC.

