Outside of the appearances on camera and in print that Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey makes himself, someone has to take on the task of spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, the new public face of the office, if you will. That task now falls to Londa Pringle, the Sheriff's Office new PIO.
Pringle was introduced as the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the Sheriff’s Office Recruitment Manager to the media community and the community at large recently at a meet and greet at the Chester County LEC.
The N&R sat down with Pringle before the festivities to talk about her new job.
By way of a biography, Pringle said that she spent most of her childhood in Columbia and moved to Rock Hill to attend Winthrop University, where she majored in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Film and Content Production.
“My dream job when I got to college was to edit movies – I loved movies, that was something I really enjoyed watching with my family.
“As I got more into my major, I realized I wanted the opportunity to talk to people, to communicate with people and see their faces, as well as to have an opportunity to be in media as well, whether that was social media or websites or something of that nature,” she said.
She came to the realization that she wanted to do something in the fields of public affairs or public relations.
Enter the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
“Being a PIO is like the perfect role for me,” she said.
Pringle has a lot to learn about the county. She says she visited here once before and was headed to Chester State Park, where she promptly got lost and vowed she would never come back.
“But I’ve found myself here and I’m really happy. This is where I’m meant to be, and I’m very excited about that,” she added.
Pringle approaches the job of a law enforcement PIO without any prior law enforcement experience, but she is eager to learn about the workings of the Sheriff’s Office. She hopes to go on a ride-along with some deputies in the future to get a sense of what they do on a daily basis. “That’s really important to me,” she said.
Pringle sees the role of a PIO at the Sheriff’s Office as a communicator, someone who can “effectively communicate to the public and our Chester community, whether that's speaking with them in person or over social media...to get out honest communication to our community about the Sheriff’s Office.”
She said she knew during her interview with Sheriff Max Dorsey that “these were the people I wanted to work with, and this was the community I wanted to be involved in.”
“When I got here, we had some deficiencies in properly communicating with our community and with the media,” Sheriff Max Dorsey commented, “so we created this position of a Public Information Officer and we were able to hire Grant Suskin, and he did an amazing job, he built a lot of credibility with the community through our messages of what we were doing, both the good and the bad, here.
“Grant moved on to bigger and better things – before he left we restructured his job and he took on the added responsibilities of recruiting employees. He left us in December, and we have been looking for his replacement, and we found Londa.
“She applied and went through the interview process and we are excited and happy she has accepted this job. She was born in Charleston, raised in Lexington, went to White Knoll High School. She moved to Rock Hill and went to Winthrop and she ahs customer service/retail experience. Post college she has been working at the Anne Springs Close Greenway…she has a Mass Communications degree from Winthrop, and so she knows what it means to interact with the media – that is her specialty.
“We are excited that she is here. She brings a new perspective on how to communicate, not only with the media but also with the people. What her goal will be is to tell our story, whether it is good or bad, tell our story to the media. And in telling our story, she will identify those who want to join this profession and come work with us, whether as a deputy, a detention officer or a 911 dispatcher, if you have that desire, her job is to paint the picture of what it means to work here, and the benefits of that,” said Sheriff Dorsey.
He added that he sees Pringle’s lack of experience with law enforcement as a positive, not a negative attribute.
“It’s crazy of me to say it, but I see that as a positive. She doesn’t come from that ‘cop’ background; she doesn’t see the world through the police officer’s eyes, she sees it more objectively, through the community’s eyes. Not only that, she is a part of a new generation of future leaders in our world, and I’m happy to hear from her perspective,” he said.
He added that he learned from former PIO Grant Suskin that “you can’t tell your message always from a cop’s perspective, you have to tell it more objectively. That is a quality that I look forward to hearing from Londa as she gets in this role.”