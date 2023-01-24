DODSON PIC

Chester assistant Chris Dodson was named the new head coach at Ware Shoals on Monday.

 PHOTO BY BILL MARION

On Monday, Chris Dodson packed a boardroom. This fall, he hopes to be packing out a football stadium.

Dodson, who has been an assistant for Chester Coach Victor Floyd for 17 years, was named the head football coach and athletic director at Ware Shoals on Monday. He was actually offered the job last week and accepted it, but the hire was made official at a school board meeting Monday night.

