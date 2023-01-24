On Monday, Chris Dodson packed a boardroom. This fall, he hopes to be packing out a football stadium.
Dodson, who has been an assistant for Chester Coach Victor Floyd for 17 years, was named the head football coach and athletic director at Ware Shoals on Monday. He was actually offered the job last week and accepted it, but the hire was made official at a school board meeting Monday night.
“It was really something,” Dodson said. “They said it was the most people they’d ever seen at a school board meeting. There was a line out the door. People heard they were going to hire a coach and they wanted to be there to meet him. There is a lot of pride in that community.”
Dodson, who was also Chester’s head softball coach for a time, said he has been thinking for a while about becoming a head coach and running his own program. He enjoyed coaching at Chester for Floyd to such a degree, though, that he felt he could be selective in which ones he pursued. He interviewed for some jobs in recent years and was a finalist for one other position this offseason. Though he played for a big program in high school (Gaffney) he is from a small rural community and his wife is from small rural area in Tennessee. Ware Shoals reminded him of that, he liked the people he met, the vision they had for the program, the pride they have in their tradition and the hunger that is present to win. Ware Shoals has a long history as a successful Class A program but the last decade has been tough in terms of wins and losses. He wants to turn that around, but he wants to do more than that.
“Coach Floyd has five principles he operates his program under and I’m using some of that. The basics are trying to get these kids to buy into education, to being better citizens and ultimately growing into future leaders, husbands and fathers. What gets lost a lot with Coach Floyd is people only see what happens on Friday nights during the season. They don’t see what he’s doing Monday through Friday in January, February and March,” Dodson said.
He plans to institute study halls, just as Floyd has.
“You can probably count on two hands the schools that do study halls before practice in this state. If you only talk about education being a priority, kids don’t make it a priority,” he said.
Dodson said he hates to leave Chester behind as he’s made so many friends and built so many relationships here over the years. When news of his hiring got out on Monday, he said he got 50 or 60 texts and calls from current and former players telling him they’ll miss him, thanking him for what he’s done for them and wishing him luck.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said.
He said he will still lean on Floyd and Ricky Campbell (Chester’s AD) for advice as he moves forward. He’s already talked to Floyd about doing some 7-on-7s and camp activities this summer.
He actually can’t officially start his new job until June, when the current coach and AD at Ware Shoals retires. He’ll be going there on weekends to start implementing his system, though, and will be as active as possible this spring. He’ll put together a staff, keep his team busy in the summer, then have his team ready to hit the field to start the season in August.