At the risk of sounding like a cheesy bookmark, you know, the kind you get a reading festivals, if you’re looking for fun events for the holidays, you should definitely “check out” your Chester County Library.
Laurel Sharp, Library Director and Kathryn Powell, Youth Services Librarian sat down with The N&R to provide the details on a big old hot chocolate mug-full of Holiday Happenings at the Chester County Library.
In addition to the special events coming up and more about those in a moment, the library has weekly story times at Great Falls (Tuesdays at 11 a.m.), Lewisville (Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.) and Chester (Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.). Young adult programs are at Chester on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and at Lewisville at 4 p.m.
The Library will hold a Holiday Ornament Craft Time at 11 a.m. at Lewisville on Nov. 15, 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Chester and 11:30 a.m. at Great Falls Community Library at 11:30 a.m.
The Library will continue the tradition of Christmas in Chester on Dec. 3 with Christmas in Chester at the Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will feature Mrs. Claus’ Story Time (including a virtual visit with Mrs. Claus).
Dr. Sam Stone will also set up his teddy bear clinic seeing all patients, such as dolls, stuffed animals and of course, teddy bears.
Members of the Sugarfree band will provide holiday music and cookies and juice will be provided for the kids.
During Christmas in Chester at the Library, kids can write and post letters to Santa. If the child includes the return address, thy will receive a reply from Santa (facilitated by the Post Office). The letters are free to mail that day.
In cooperation with Chester County Extension 4-H the library will bring back Canes and Crafts on Tues. Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at Great Falls, Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Chester Main Branch and on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. at Lewisville. There are 20 participants per program so interested parties should sign up soon. Contact the Library at 803-377-8145.
Finally, the Library will close out the season with Winter in the Park, partnered with Chester State Park on Dec. 21 from 1-3 p.m. (drop-in). Join the Library for special holiday tales, songs and crafts. Guests can pick up a free park admission for that day at the Chester County Library.